The Group of Seven, or G7, allies are moving forward with providing Ukraine with $50 billion in loans for Ukraine backed by frozen Russian assets, the White House said.

Leaders of the wealthy democracies agreed earlier this year to engineer the mammoth loan to help Ukraine in its fight against Russia. Interest earned on profits from Russia's frozen central bank assets would be used as collateral.

Daleep Singh, the White House deputy national security adviser on international economics, said on Wednesday the United States plans to provide a loan of $20 billion. The additional $30 billion will come from the European Union, the United Kingdom, Canada and Japan among others.

"To be clear, nothing like this has ever been done before," Singh said.

"Never before has a multilateral coalition frozen the assets of an aggressor country and then harnessed the value of those assets to fund the defence of the aggrieved party all while respecting the rule of law and maintaining solidarity."

Legality debate