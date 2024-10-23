Boeing reported a whopping $6.2 billion quarterly loss on Wednesday as a nearly six-week labour strike weighed on its commercial plane division and costly problems dragged down its defence and space business.

The embattled aviation giant, which has been under scrutiny from regulators following safety problems, will learn later in the day if Seattle-area employees will accept the company's latest proposal, ending the bruising work stoppage.

The quarterly results had been telegraphed to the market on October 11, when newly installed Chief Executive Kelly Ortberg announced the company was cutting 10 percent of its workforce.

In a message to employees, Ortberg said a turnaround would require a "fundamental culture change" as well as steps to stabilise finances, improve operations and devise a future vision for Boeing that allows it to once again be an iconic company and aerospace leader.

The most pressing issue is ending the nearly six-week strike, Ortberg said.

Some 33,000 workers in the Seattle area began voting early Wednesday on Boeing's latest proposal, which includes a 35 percent pay rise over four years.

The vote is expected to be "tight," the head of the Seattle union said Tuesday.

Results will be announced Wednesday night.

Job cuts

To strengthen liquidity, Boeing has announced plans to raise up to $15 billion in securities. Analysts have also said the company could divest some assets to raise cash.

Ortberg told CNBC the company had embarked on a portfolio review that could lead to streamlining some assets.

"I would rather err on the side of doing less and better than doing more and not doing it well," Ortberg said in his first media interview as CEO.

He said the job cuts were unrelated to the strike, but necessary because the company was "overstaffed" for its business mission in the coming period.

Even before the strike, Boeing had slowed production in its commercial plane division to ensure greater attention to safety protocols after a 737 MAX flown by Alaska Airlines was forced to make an emergency landing in January when a fuselage panel blew out mid-flight.

The near-catastrophe — coming after two fatal 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019 that claimed 346 lives — put Boeing under greater regulatory oversight.

Shares came under pressure after Boeing executives signalled that 2025 financial results would be challenged, but Ortberg also offered a bullish picture of a better potential future.

"The demand is fantastic for our product lines, and if we're efficient as we deliver those in the market, the sky's the limit for us," Ortberg said.