In a significant diplomatic engagement, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Kazan, the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan, during the 16th BRICS Summit.

The meeting on Wednesday covered a wide array of pressing international and bilateral issues, reflecting the evolving dynamics between Türkiye and Russia, according to Türkiye’s Directorate of Communications.

Bilateral relations and regional conflicts discussed

The leaders focused on several critical topics, including Türkiye-Russia relations, the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Israel’s expanding military actions in the region, and other key regional and global issues.

President Erdogan emphasised that relations between Türkiye and Russia have been steadily strengthening and conveyed Türkiye’s commitment to continue enhancing cooperation across various sectors, said the Communications Directorate.

The meeting underscored the significance of maintaining robust ties between the two nations, especially amid increasing geopolitical challenges.

Erdogan condemns Israel’s actions

During the discussions, President Erdogan voiced strong criticism of Israel's recent aggression in the Middle East.

He highlighted that Israel’s aggressive policies in Palestine, now extending to Lebanon, pose a significant threat to regional and global security.

The Turkish president described Israel's efforts to displace Palestinians from their ancestral lands as a severe violation of human rights and international norms.

He called for a united front against Israel’s actions, urging BRICS countries to take a firm stance in support of Palestine’s legitimate struggle.

Erdogan argued that the continued unconditional supply of weapons and ammunition to Israel only fuels further aggression and undermines peace efforts.

Strategic cooperation on Syria

Syria was another focal point of the talks, with Erdogan emphasising the importance of close cooperation between Türkiye and Russia on the issue.