Humanitarian workers face surging violence and worsening working conditions, with intensifying global conflicts and respect for international law on the decline, top Red Cross officials have warned.

"Today, our work is increasingly difficult," said Kate Forbes, president of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies on Wednesday.

"Global conflicts have escalated, endangering civilians and our volunteers, making it even more difficult to deliver humanitarian aid."

Forbes was speaking before the IFRC's general assembly in Geneva, bringing together representatives of 191 Red Cross and Red Crescent national societies. Together, they count more than 16 million volunteers worldwide.

She voiced alarm that 30 of the network's volunteers had been killed since the beginning of this year alone. Many of those were victims of the devastating war Israel in Gaza, while others died in Sudan's harrowing civil war.

"Each loss is a deep one for both the communities we serve and for our global network, weakening our ability to support those in need," Forbes said.

She warned that "the surge in violence against humanitarian workers underscores a decline in the adherence to international humanitarian law and poses a direct threat to our mission".

'Dehumanisation of entire populations'