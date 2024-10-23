Saudi Arabia has held military exercises with Iran and other countries recently in the Sea of Oman, the Saudi Defence Ministry spokesperson said in a statement to the AFP news agency.

"The Royal Saudi Naval Forces had recently concluded a joint naval exercise with the Iranian Naval Forces alongside other countries in the Sea of Oman," said Brigadier General Turki al-Malki on Wednesday.

It comes after the official Iranian news agency ISNA on Monday said the two countries were planning joint military drills in the Red Sea.

"Saudi Arabia has asked that we organise joint exercises in the Red Sea," the commander of Iran's navy, Admiral Shahram Irani, was quoted as saying by ISNA.

But on Wednesday, Malki said: "No other exercises are being addressed during this period of time."