Israeli citizens form coalition to demand international pressure on Israel
The coalition Israeli Citizens for International Pressure has released a statement, signed by over two thousand Israeli citizens, calling on the UN, US, EU, and Arab League to take action against Israel as it genocides Gaza.
Members of the Orthodox Jewish community in Israel, among other Israelis, reject the state of Israel and the genocide of Gaza. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Others
Zahra YaraliZahra Yarali
October 23, 2024

Israeli Citizens for International Pressure, a movement seeking "true international pressure on Israel for an immediate ceasefire", has published a petition in support of their aims of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, garnering the signatures of over 2400 Israeli citizens already.

In their statement, addressed primarily to the United Nations, the United States, the Arab League, the European Union, and "all states around the world", the collective calls on the international community to place effective, ample pressure by implementing "every possible sanction" on Israel to reach an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The statement continues: "Many of us are veteran activists against the occupation, for peace and mutual existence in this land…Unfortunately, the majority of Israelis support the continuation of the war and massacres, and a change from within is not currently feasible. The state of Israel is on a suicidal path and sows destruction and devastation that increase day by day."

The coalition develops its argument in the critique of the Israeli government further, noting that Tel Aviv has "abandoned its citizens who are hostages (and has killed some) … and it has forsaken the fate and future of all of its citizens."

Furthermore, the statement highlights the likelihood that many Israeli citizens may share the beliefs of the undersigned but remain silent out of fear of "repression, intimidation, and political persecution."

No end to the carnage in sight

Tel Aviv has killed more than 42,000 Palestinians and wounded over 100,000 others in over a year of war. But experts and some studies say this is just a tip of an iceberg and the actual Palestinian death toll could be around 200,000.

Some 10,000 Palestinians are feared buried under the rubble of their bombed homes. Another 10,000 or more have been abducted by Israel and dumped in Israeli jails and torture chambers.

"Every day that goes by further distances any possible horizon for a regional agreement and reconciliation," the coalition states regarding the time-sensitive nature of their global call to action against Israel.

In a striking ending to their statement, Israeli Citizens for International Pressure additionally scrutinise countries around the world who have only paid lip service to the goal of a ceasefire.

"The leaders of many countries make repeated statements about the horror they feel and verbally denounce Israel's operations, but these condemnations are not backed by practical actions. We are replete with empty words and declarations."

SOURCE:TRT World
