Thursday, October 24, 2024

1902 GMT — The Israeli army said that five of its soldiers have been killed in southern Lebanon, where it has been intensifying its aggressive war for weeks.

The Israeli army provided the names of four soldiers in a statement, saying the troops "fell during combat in southern Lebanon" on Wednesday. A separate statement issued later said another soldier was killed in southern Lebanon on Thursday.

The death toll among Israeli troops fighting in southern Lebanon has risen to 27 since the military launched a ground invasion in late September.

1917 GMT — Over 150 Palestinians killed and injured in Israeli air strikes Gaza's Jabalia

More than 150 Palestinians were killed and injured in Israeli air strikes targeting about 10 homes in Jabalia, northern Gaza, where a siege began 20 days ago.

"A dreadful massacre is unfolding in Jabalia, with over 150 martyrs and injured people due to Israeli shelling. No one is moving to rescue them," the Palestine Civil Defense in Gaza said in a statement.

1836 GMT — Egypt hosts Hamas talks in Cairo to revive Gaza ceasefire

An Egyptian security delegation met with a delegation of Hamas leaders in Cairo as part of efforts to resume the Gaza ceasefire negotiations, Egypt's state-affiliated Al Qahera News TV said, citing an unnamed official source.

Hamas-affiliated Al Aqsa TV said that a delegation from the Palestinian resistance group, headed by chief negotiator and deputy Gaza chief Khalil Al-Hayya, arrived in Cairo to meet with the head of general intelligence agency, Hassan Mahmoud Rashad.

1752 GMT — Netanyahu welcomes Egypt's willingness to advance Gaza hostage deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he welcomed Egypt's willingness to advance a deal for the release of hostages in Gaza.

Netanyahu said that after there had been meetings in Cairo, which had been a mediator in Gaza ceasefire and hostage release talks, he decided to send the head of the Mossad intelligence agency to Qatar to "promote a series of initiatives on the agenda".

1722 GMT — Hezbollah destroyed Israeli tank in southern Lebanon

Hezbollah said it destroyed an Israeli tank in Ayta Ash-Shaab in southern Lebanon, killing and injuring the crew.

The Lebanese group said it attacked the tank with a “guided missile,” causing it to catch fire, and the crew was either killed or wounded. Hezbollah also targeted the Israeli Zevulun military base for industrial purposes, north of Haifa with “a rocket salvo.”

Hezbollah announced that it bombed the Nishrim base southeast of Haifa in northern Israel with “precision missiles.”

1720 GMT — Putin meets Palestinian leader Abbas at BRICS summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas at a BRICS summit in Russia.

"We are strongly for a quick end to the bloodshed (in Gaza)," Putin told Abbas in televised comments, in the pair's second meeting since August.

1555 GMT — Israeli air strikes kill nine more in eastern, southern Lebanon

At least nine people have been killed due to Israeli attacks in the towns of Al-Hallaniyah and Kfar Tebnit in eastern, southern Lebanon, according to the state news agency.

1603 GMT — Israeli hostage families urge Netanyahu, Hamas to reach Gaza deal

An Israeli group representing families of Gaza hostages called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas to secure an agreement for the release of captives after new truce talks were announced.

"We demand the Israeli prime minister grant the negotiating team full authority to secure this deal. Time is running out for the hostages," said the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, adding: "We urgently call on world leaders to exert maximum pressure on Hamas to accept this deal and end a humanitarian catastrophe that has already claimed too many innocent lives".

1550 GMT — Mossad chief to head to Doha Sunday for Gaza talks

Israeli spy chief David Barnea will head to Doha on Sunday for talks aimed at restarting negotiations towards a Gaza hostage release deal, the Israeli prime minister's office said.

"At the direction of Prime Minister (Benjamin) Netanyahu, the head of the Mossad, David Barnea, will leave on Sunday for a meeting in Doha with the head of the CIA, Bill Burns, and with the prime minister of Qatar," said the statement, adding that "the parties will discuss the various options to restart the negotiations to release hostages from Hamas captivity following the latest developments."

1524 GMT — Israeli air strikes kill 19 in Lebanon over last 24 hours

At least 19 people have been killed in Israeli attacks in Lebanon in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 2,593, according to the Lebanese government.

1459 GMT — US, Qatar working to reach diplomatic resolution to Lebanon conflict: Blinken

"We're working intensely to reach a diplomatic resolution, one that sees the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and as a result allow civilians on both sides of the border to return to their homes and to be able to live there in peace and security," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a press conference in Doha with Qatari PM and FM Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

The chief US diplomat called on Israel to take "the necessary steps to avoid civilian casualties and not endanger UN peacekeepers forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) or the Lebanese Armed Forces."

"We're working with other partners to provide the Lebanese Armed Forces with the resources they need so that they can take greater responsibility for security throughout Lebanon and make sure that Lebanon can reassert its sovereignty," he added.

1456 GMT — Germany expands military exports to Israel: official data

Germany has started to expand its military exports to Israel despite worrying signs of genocide in Gaza, official figures revealed.

The German Foreign Ministry has confirmed that the government has approved €94 million ($101.5 million) worth of military equipment and weapons to Israel in the last three months.

The volume of the military exports reported by the Foreign Ministry was twice as much as the €45.7 ($49.4 million) that the Ministry of Economic Affairs reported to the German parliament’s economic committee last week.

1422 GMT — Paris aid conference raises $800M for Lebanon aid

A Paris conference on aid for conflict-stricken Lebanon raised around $800 million for humanitarian aid but saw little diplomatic progress as fighting continues between Israel and Hezbollah.

"In total, we have jointly gathered $800 million in humanitarian aid," French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told participants as the conference closed.

He added that there were a further "$200 million for the security forces" bringing the total to "almost a billion, even more than a billion... with the latest contributions".

1229 GMT — At least five killed in fresh Israeli air strikes in Lebanon

At least five people have been killed in fresh Israeli air strikes in Lebanon amid a devastating offensive on the country, local media said.

An Israeli warplane fired a missile into a car in the Aalay district in Mount Lebanon, east of Beirut, leaving two people dead, the state news agency NNA reported.

Two more people were killed in another air strike targeting a home in the town of Khodor in eastern Lebanon, the broadcaster said, adding a drone strike also targeted a motorbike in the southern city of Tyre, killing one person.

1222 GMT — Blinken announces another $135M in aid to Palestinians

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced another $135 million in US aid for the Palestinians as he called again for a ceasefire in Gaza.

"Today, we're announcing an additional $135 million in humanitarian assistance, water sanitation, internal health for the Palestinians in Gaza and the (occupied) West Bank, as well as in the region," Blinken announced in Qatar, saying it brought the US total to $1.2 billion since the October 7 attack by Hamas last year.

He also stated that negotiators will meet in the coming days to reach a Gaza truce as he again called for Israel and Hamas to reach a deal.

1217 GMT — At least 17 Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on school in central Gaza

At least 17 Palestinians, including children, were killed in an Israeli strike on a school in Nuseirat camp in the central part of Gaza, where people displaced by the fighting were sheltering, Nuseirat's al-Awda hospital said.

1209 GMT — Israeli claims it dismantled tunnel of Hezbollah's elite forces

Israel's military has claimed it had dismantled a tunnel of Hezbollah's elite Radwan forces in southern Lebanon.

"The underground tunnel was found inside a civilian house, which served as a weapons storage facility in a village in southern Lebanon," the military statement said.

1204 GMT — US, Qatar, Egypt continue efforts on Gaza ceasefire — Qatari PM

The United States, Qatar, and Egypt continue their efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza and release Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, Qatar's prime minister has said.