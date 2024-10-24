US Vice President Kamala Harris sidestepped a direct question on preventing further Palestinian deaths from US-funded bombs in Gaza, instead acknowledging the toll on civilians and emphasising the need for a two-state solution.

"I will say and I think this is to your point: far too many innocent Palestinian civilians have been killed," the Democratic presidential nominee said on Wednesday during a CNN town hall from Philadelphia in the state of Pennsylvania, a key battleground in the November 5 presidential election.

Her comments came in response to a question from a participant who asked what she would do to ensure that not another Palestinian is killed by US-funded bombs in Gaza.

"It’s unconscionable, and we are now at a place where, with (Hamas leader Yahya) Sinwar’s death, I do believe we have an opportunity to end this war, bring the hostages home, bring relief to the Palestinian people and work toward a two-state solution where Israel and the Palestinians, in equal measure, have security, where the Palestinian people have dignity, self-determination and the safety that they so rightly deserve," said Harris.

The US has long faced criticism for its unconditional support for Israel over its war on Gaza since last October, which has killed more than 42,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.