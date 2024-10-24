WORLD
3 MIN READ
Harris dodges direct question on Gaza deaths, calls for 2-state solution
"Far too many innocent Palestinian civilians have been killed" in Gaza, says Democratic presidential nominee.
Harris dodges direct question on Gaza deaths, calls for 2-state solution
US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris smiles during a break in a CNN Town Hall moderated by television host Anderson Cooper at Sun Center studios in Aston, Pennsylvania, on October 23, 2024.  / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
October 24, 2024

US Vice President Kamala Harris sidestepped a direct question on preventing further Palestinian deaths from US-funded bombs in Gaza, instead acknowledging the toll on civilians and emphasising the need for a two-state solution.

"I will say and I think this is to your point: far too many innocent Palestinian civilians have been killed," the Democratic presidential nominee said on Wednesday during a CNN town hall from Philadelphia in the state of Pennsylvania, a key battleground in the November 5 presidential election.

Her comments came in response to a question from a participant who asked what she would do to ensure that not another Palestinian is killed by US-funded bombs in Gaza.

"It’s unconscionable, and we are now at a place where, with (Hamas leader Yahya) Sinwar’s death, I do believe we have an opportunity to end this war, bring the hostages home, bring relief to the Palestinian people and work toward a two-state solution where Israel and the Palestinians, in equal measure, have security, where the Palestinian people have dignity, self-determination and the safety that they so rightly deserve," said Harris.

The US has long faced criticism for its unconditional support for Israel over its war on Gaza since last October, which has killed more than 42,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

RECOMMENDED

'More pro-Israel'

Harris also labeled former President Donald Trump as "dangerous," once again referencing reports from former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, who claimed Trump spoke admiringly of the loyalty of Hitler’s Nazi generals.

Asked by host Anderson Cooper whether she would be "more pro-Israel" than Trump if elected president, she avoided a direct response, choosing instead to focus on criticising Trump, reiterating: "I believe that Donald Trump is dangerous."

She said several people who worked with Trump "have all called him unfit and dangerous.”

"They have said, explicitly, he has contempt for the Constitution of the United States. They have said he should never again serve as president of the United States. We know that is why Mike Pence is not running with him again; why the job was empty," she added.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Bangladesh faces ICC deadline over refusal to play T20 World Cup matches in India
EU states call to deploy anti-coercion 'bazooka' against US - here's what it means
UK, France mull social media bans for youth amid heating debate
5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes northwestern parts of Jammu and Kashmir, no damage reported
Hackers target Iran state TV's satellite transmission to air message from exiled 'crown prince'
Trump's Greenland tariff threats sink US futures
Death toll in Spain train collision rises to 39
Japan's PM calls for snap election to seek stronger mandate
Impeachment complaint filed against Philippine President Marcos
India's central bank proposes linking BRICS' digital currencies
Russian drones target Odessa as winter strikes deepen Ukraine's crisis
Death toll rises to 14 in Pakistan shopping centre fire, dozens still missing
China's birthrate falls to lowest level since 1949
8 killed in gang attacks on prisons and police in Guatemala
Palestinian families pledge support for Gaza administration committee