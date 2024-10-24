WORLD
2 MIN READ
BRICS summit's final day in Kazan begins with key global outreach meeting
Leaders of 36 states to meet in BRICS Outreach/Plus format, which includes countries that are not BRICS members but interested in strengthening their ties with economic bloc.
BRICS summit's final day in Kazan begins with key global outreach meeting
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of the BRICS Summit. / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
October 24, 2024

The final day of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Tatarstan Republic of Russia is underway, with the main highlight being a meeting in the BRICS Outreach/Plus format.

This gathering includes nations that are not BRICS members but are interested in strengthening their ties with the economic bloc.

The BRICS organising committee has announced that 36 countries will attend the meeting, with 22 represented by heads of state, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

RECOMMENDED

Leaders from Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America, as well as representatives of several international organizations, are in attendance. The Russian delegation is led by President Vladimir Putin.

Putin has also scheduled several bilateral meetings, including with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Putin will hold a news conference to conclude the three-day summit on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the BRICS leaders adopted the "Kazan Summit Declaration," which summarized the summit's outcome and Russia's term as BRICS chair.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links