Stressing that there should be "no more suffering and destruction in Palestine and Lebanon," China’s President Xi Jinping on Thursday called on the BRICS member states to "uphold peace and strive for common security."

"We should come forward together to form a stabilizing force for peace and explore solutions to address both symptoms and roots of hotspot issues," Xi told the participants of the expanded BRICS bloc format summit held in the southwestern Russian city of Kazan.

​​​​​​​"We need to continue to push for a ceasefire in Gaza, relaunch the two-state solution and stop the spread of war in Lebanon. There should be no more suffering and destruction in Palestine and Lebanon," Xi stressed.

The Chinese leader also reiterated his call for ending the war between Russia and Ukraine that has been going on for nearly three years. Russia launched "a special operation" against Ukraine in February 2022. Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed while millions have since been displaced.

Xi said Moscow and Kiev should uphold “three principles of no expansion of the battlefield, no escalation of fighting and no provocation by any party, to work for the de-escalation of the Ukraine crisis as soon as possible.”

Pointing to the issues of expanding the emerging economic bloc, Xi extended China’s support to “greater involvement of Global South nations in BRICS matters.”