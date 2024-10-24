Lebanon's caretaker prime minister has pleaded in Paris for support for his nation's army which would help secure any ceasefire, but a low-level US presence at the conference in France and a looming US election dimmed prospects for a swift halt to fighting.

Some 70 government delegations and 15 international organisations met in Paris on Thursday, aiming to raise at least 500 million euros ($540 million) in humanitarian aid and push for a ceasefire, but with the US focused on its own efforts, diplomats said they expect little concrete progress.

"The storm we are currently witnessing is unlike any other, because it carries the seeds of total destruction, not only for our country, but for all human values as well," Lebanon's Najib Mikati told delegates.

Mikati said international support would be needed to shore up the army, including new recruits, and to rebuild the country's destroyed infrastructure.

France has historical ties with Lebanon and has been working with Washington in trying to secure a ceasefire.

But after Israel rebuffed a 21-day ceasefire plan in September, Paris' influence has been limited since Israel launched its large-scale onslaught on southern Lebanon that has killed more than 2,000 people and displaced at least 1.2 million.

Related There should be no more destruction in Palestine, Lebanon, says China's Xi

Ceasefire calls