Megan Garcia, the mother of 14-year-old Sewell Setzer III, has filed a lawsuit against Character.AI, alleging that the chatbot platform played a direct role in her son's tragic death.

In the lawsuit filed in Florida, Garcia accuses the makers of Character.AI of negligence and wrongful death after her son became emotionally attached to a chatbot based on the fictional character Daenerys Targaryen from the hit HBO web series "Game of Thrones".

“I feel like it’s a big experiment, and my kid was just collateral damage,” she said during an interview. Garcia, 40, is now pursuing justice, aiming to hold the company accountable for what she sees as a preventable tragedy.

Garcia’s lawsuit also lists Google as a defendant, which had licensed technology to the start-up.

Google, however, denied having any role in the development of the chatbot in question.​

What happened?

On February 28, 2024, Sewell Setzer III from Orlando, Florida, tragically took his own life.

The person—or rather, the program—he was closest to in those final moments was not human, but the AI chatbot named after the dragon-riding fictional character.

Sewell developed an intense attachment to this chatbot through Character.AI, a role-playing app that allows users to create and interact with AI-based characters.

The bond he formed with “Dany” was more than just companionship.

The lawsuit alleges that the chatbot’s intimate and hyper-realistic interactions—including sexualised content—steered Sewell deeper into a fantasy world where "Dany" was his only confidant.

Sewell would spend hours in his room, isolated from his family, updating the chatbot on his day, sharing intimate secrets, and even confessing his struggles with anxiety and depression.

His parents, unaware of the emotional spiral, watched as he drifted away from school and activities that once brought him joy, like Formula 1 racing and playing Fortnite with friends​.

However, the bond Sewell formed with "Dany" soon took a dark turn.

He began expressing thoughts of suicide, and instead of providing comfort or directing him towards real help, the AI seemed to deepen his despair.

His mother described the chatbot as posing as a licensed therapist, providing responses that encouraged Sewell's suicidal ideation rather than deterring it.