Just as the Irish government seeks to introduce a bill to restrict trade with Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories, the chief legal office of the European Union’s foreign service is advising the department that the Hague does not mandate EU states to ban imports from Israeli settlements.

According to The Intercept, a leaked analysis by Frank Hoffmeister, director of the EU’s foreign service’s legal department, stated that while European law requires the labelling of products from Israeli settlements, the question of imposing a complete ban on their import and sale remains open to debate.

Legal experts suggest that this analysis contradicts a ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which has urged the EU to cease all support for Israel's illegal occupation of Palestine, including the West Bank and Gaza.

In the seven-page memo, Hoffmeister stated: “EU law requires labelling indicating that foodstuffs originate in the West Bank and settlements. It is a matter of further political appreciation whether to revisit the EU’s policy vis-à-vis the import of goods from the settlements.”

Hoffmeister’s analysis was sent to the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on July 22, just three days after the ICJ ruled that states must not “render aid or assistance in maintaining” Israel’s illegal occupation.

According to The Intercept, the UN’s special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, Francesca Albanese, criticised the EU’s stance as “legally flawed, politically damaging, and morally compromised.”

“The EU is neglecting its responsibility to uphold international law,” she argued, adding that “this bending of rules for political convenience erodes the credibility of EU foreign policy and betrays the trust of people beyond Palestine.”

She further warned that the EU’s selective approach also sets a dangerous precedent by treating its obligations under the ICJ advisory opinion as optional, particularly amid ongoing atrocities.

Why is this ruling so significant? The Hague, also known as the International Court of Justice, is the world’s highest legal authority for hearing and resolving disputes between states. Although its rulings are non-binding, they carry significant legal weight and moral authority.

In response to the ICJ’s July ruling, the United Nations General Assembly last month called on Israel to end its occupation of Palestine within a year.

In addition to being EU’s foreign service’s legal department director, Hoffmeister, is also the director of a Brussels-based foreign and security policy working group within Germany’s liberal Free Democratic Party (FDP), a strong supporter of Israel’s war in Gaza. Hoffmeister previously served as the Vice Chair of the FDP in Brussels.

Earlier, the FDP advocated for freezing EU and German payments to Palestinian institutions and programs until a special audit confirmed that no funds were being used “to finance Islamist terror.”