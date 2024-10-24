TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
PKK terrorists behind Ankara attack identified: Turkish interior minister
At least five people were killed and 22 injured in a terror attack on the TAI’s headquarters in Ankara.
“No terror attack can break our resolve. They cannot intimidate our noble nation," Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said. / Photo: AA / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
October 24, 2024

The Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has said that the identities of the terrorists behind the attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) in Ankara have been established.

“The female terrorist neutralised in the treacherous terrorist attack on TAI has been identified as PKK member Mine Sevjin Alcicek,” Yerlikaya said on Thursday.

The male terrorist was identified as Ali Orek, codenamed "Rojger," a member of the PKK terror group.

"I once again wish Allah's mercy upon our martyrs and a speedy recovery to the injured,” said Yerlikaya.

“No terror attack can break our resolve. They cannot intimidate our noble nation," he added.

At least five people were killed and 22 injured in a terror attack Wednesday on the TAI’s headquarters in Ankara. Security forces killed the terrorists in a subsequent operation.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and the EU -- has killed 40,000 people, including civilians.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
