The Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has said that the identities of the terrorists behind the attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) in Ankara have been established.

“The female terrorist neutralised in the treacherous terrorist attack on TAI has been identified as PKK member Mine Sevjin Alcicek,” Yerlikaya said on Thursday.

The male terrorist was identified as Ali Orek, codenamed "Rojger," a member of the PKK terror group.

"I once again wish Allah's mercy upon our martyrs and a speedy recovery to the injured,” said Yerlikaya.