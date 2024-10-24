United Nations leader Antonio Guterres has pleaded for a "just peace" in Ukraine, calling in a speech in front of Russian President Vladimir Putin for an end to more than two years of fighting.

Speaking on Thursday at a BRICS summit hosted by Putin in Russia's Kazan, Guterres also demanded an "immediate ceasefire" in Gaza, the release of hostages and an "immediate cessation of hostilities" in Lebanon.

"We need peace in Ukraine. A just peace in line with the UN Charter, international law and (UN) General Assembly resolution," Guterres told the summit.

The UN secretary general was in Russia for the first time since April 2022 and was due to hold talks on Ukraine with Putin later on Thursday.

Guterres has been critical of Moscow's offensive and illegal annexation of Ukrainian territory but there has been no halt in the fighting, now grinding through its third year.

He said it was essential to respect "the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of all states".

Putin, meanwhile, said Russia could not be defeated on the battlefield in Ukraine, warning of "illusionary" Western hopes.

Moscow's opponents "do not conceal their aim to deal our country a strategic defeat", he said.

"I will say directly that these are illusionary calculations, that can be made only by those who do not know Russia's history."