US and Israeli negotiators will gather in Doha in the coming days to try to restart talks toward a deal for a ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza, Qatar and Washington's top diplomats said.

Qatar and Egypt have acted as mediators between Israel and Hamas in months of talks that broke down in August without an agreement to end fighting that began following the Palestinian resistance group's attacks on southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken travelled to the Middle East this week hoping to revive the talks following the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

"We talked about options to capitalize on this moment and next steps to move the process forward," Blinken told reporters after talks with Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

"I anticipate that our negotiators will be getting together in the coming days."

Blinken said it had not yet been determined whether Hamas was prepared to engage in new negotiations, but urged the group to do so.

He declined to say who would be present at the Doha talks but said Washington was talking to both Qatari and Egyptian mediators about "different options" for restarting the talks.

"Going back to the negotiations on ceasefire and the hostages, one of the things we're doing is looking at whether there are different options that we can pursue to get us to a conclusion, to get us to a result," Blinken said.