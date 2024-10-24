Mozambique's ruling party Frelimo has retained power in this month's presidential election, extending its five-decade rule in the Southern African state as the opposition cried fraud.

Frelimo's Daniel Chapo, 47, will succeed President Filipe Nyusi to become Mozambique's fifth president since its independence from Portugal in 1975.

Nyusi is stepping down after serving the maximum two terms.

Chapo won over 70 percent of the votes, the electoral commission said on Thursday.

Venancio Mondlane, backed by the Podemos party, came second with 20 percent of votes, displacing former rebel movement Renamo, which had been the official opposition party but whose candidate came third this time around.

Related Mozambique police clash with opposition protesters

Contested results