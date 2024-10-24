Thunderous booms followed by black columns of smoke in the sky, ancient ruins with no tourists, and a seashore without fishermen or beach-goers.

War has turned Lebanon's idyllic port city of Tyre into a ghost town.

Tyre had been considered safe for much of the year in which Lebanese group Hezbollah and Israel had been exchanging fire.

But Israeli air strikes this week led to fears that nowhere in Lebanon would be safe.

Near one of the three residential blocks reduced to rubble on Wednesday, a family loaded belongings into a car parked amid broken glass and debris. Eight mattresses were stacked on the car roof, secured with rope.

The raids had torn the facades off surrounding structures, exposing bathroom pipes and entire kitchens to the outdoors. Personal belongings were scattered everywhere — shoes, photographs, toys and clothes.

Tyre's picturesque beaches were empty. Just last month, conservationists were helping endangered sea turtles lay eggs along the coastline but since then, Israel's military warned against maritime activities, saying they could be targeted.

All the same

Khalil Ali, a 59-year-old fisherman, sits on a jetty and throws a fishing line hopelessly into the sea.

"We are very worried," he said. "The situation might be like Gaza, and that Israel issues more evacuation orders that will force me to leave my hometown. It was not like this in 2006, this is very difficult. They did not destroy this much."

More than 2,500 people have been killed by Israel's invasion of Lebanon, and over 1.2 million have been forced from their homes, according to Lebanese authorities.