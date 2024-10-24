WORLD
'Major massacre': Israeli strikes kill, injure over 150 in Gaza's Jabalia
Israeli forces blow up 11 residential houses in al-Hawaja area of the besieged camp.
The refugee camp, located in northern Gaza, has been one of the hardest-hit areas in Israel's ongoing war, with relentless air strikes and ground assaults. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 24, 2024

Over 150 Palestinians have been killed and injured in devastating Israeli attacks on the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza, the Palestinian Civil Defence agency said, in what it described as a "major massacre".

The statement, shared on the agency's Telegram channel, revealed that Israeli forces blew up 11 residential houses in al-Hawaja area of the besieged camp on Thursday evening.

"Citizens are sending distress calls to head to the place to help transport the wounded," the statement read, underscoring the urgent need for assistance in the aftermath of the attack.

Fuelling further outrage

The refugee camp, located in northern Gaza, has been one of the hardest-hit areas in Israel's ongoing war, with relentless air strikes and ground assaults.

The statement added that the Israeli military targeted homes belonging to the Najjar, Abu Al-Ouf, Salman, Hijazi, Abu Al-Qumsan, Aqel Abu Rashid, Abu Al-Tarabish, Zaqoul, and Shaalan families.

The destruction of homes and the rising civilian death toll have intensified the humanitarian crisis, with local hospitals overwhelmed by casualties.

The Israeli military has yet to comment on the attack, but this incident adds to the growing list of its deadly strikes in the region, fuelling further outrage.

The overall death toll from Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip since last October is approaching 43,000.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
