Over 150 Palestinians have been killed and injured in devastating Israeli attacks on the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza, the Palestinian Civil Defence agency said, in what it described as a "major massacre".

The statement, shared on the agency's Telegram channel, revealed that Israeli forces blew up 11 residential houses in al-Hawaja area of the besieged camp on Thursday evening.

"Citizens are sending distress calls to head to the place to help transport the wounded," the statement read, underscoring the urgent need for assistance in the aftermath of the attack.

The refugee camp, located in northern Gaza, has been one of the hardest-hit areas in Israel's ongoing war, with relentless air strikes and ground assaults.