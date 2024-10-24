WORLD
Egypt hosts Hamas delegation to revive Gaza ceasefire talks — report
Hamas and Egyptian officials met in Cairo to restart truce negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group, which broke down without reaching an agreement.
Egypt and Qatar are key mediators in the ongoing Israel's Gaza war. / Photo: AA / AA
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
October 24, 2024

An Egyptian security delegation met with a delegation of Hamas leaders in Cairo as part of efforts to resume the Gaza ceasefire negotiations, Egypt's state-affiliated Al Qahera NewsTV reported, citing an unnamed official source.

Egypt and Qatar have acted as mediators between Israel and Hamas in months of talks that broke down in August without an agreement to end fighting that began when the Palestinian resistance group launched attacks on southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

Al Aqsa TV said later on Thursday citing sources that a Hamas delegation, headed by chief negotiator and deputy Hamas Gaza chief Khalil Al-Hayya, arrived in Cairo to meet with the head of the general intelligence agency, Hassan Mahmoud Rashad.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that he welcomed Egypt's willingness to advance a deal for the release of hostages in Gaza.

Earlier in the day, Qatar and Washington's top diplomats said that US and Israeli negotiators would gather in Doha in the coming days to try to restart talks toward a deal for a ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
