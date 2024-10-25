Friday, October 25, 2024

1800 GMT — The death toll from Israel's attacks on Lebanon since last October has surged to 2,634, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said 41 people were killed and 133 others wounded in nationwide Israeli attacks, raising the number of wounded to 12,252.

Israeli warplanes on Thursday carried out 125 air strikes, most of them in southern Lebanon, according to the ministry.

More updates 👇

1851 GMT — Israel army issues new evacuation call for south Beirut

The Israeli army told residents of two neighbourhoods in Beirut's southern suburbs to leave immediately, warning that it would strike Hezbollah targets there.

"You are located near facilities and interests affiliated with Hezbollah, against which the Israel Defense Forces will act in the near future," military spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a post on X that included a map of the targeted areas in the Lebanese capital.

1844 GMT — Pro-Palestine protesters interrupt Biden's speech in Arizona

A group of pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted US President Joe Biden's speech in the state of Arizona, calling for an end to the violence in Gaza.

While Biden was formally apologising for the US's role in the Indian boarding school system during speech at the Gila River Indian Community in Arizona, a protester shouted: "What about the people of Gaza?"

"Free Palestine!" the people called out.

The president allowed the woman to speak and said he agreed violence in the region needs to end. "Let her go. There's a lot of innocent people being killed. There's a lot of innocent people being killed and it has to stop," he said.

1741 GMT — Israeli army raids Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, detains director

The Israeli army raided the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, detaining its director for interrogation, according to a Palestinian official.

"The Israeli forces raided the Kamal Adwan Hospital, northern Gaza, and ordered its director Hussam Abu Safiya to go to the hospital's yard to meet the commander of the (Israeli) invading force for interrogation," Maher Shamiyeh, the assistant undersecretary for the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, told Anadolu.

Shamiyeh said that the Israeli army is holding all patients and medical staff inside a room in the hospital, with no information about their fate.

1718 GMT — UN urges protection of Kamal Adwan hospital

The UN called for the protection of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza amid Israel's relentless attacks.

"Kamal Adwan must be protected," UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said at a news conference.

"It is the only minimally functional hospital providing trauma care in all of north Gaza". Haq said the hospital "remains isolated due to hostilities in its vicinity".

1706 GMT — More than 500,000 fled to Syria: Lebanon

Lebanese authorities said more than half a million people, mostly Syrians, had crossed into Syrian territory since Israel began heavily striking Lebanon late last month.

Since September 23, Lebanon has "recorded the crossing of 348,237 Syrian citizens and 156,505 Lebanese citizens into Syrian territory", a statement from the Lebanese disaster management unit said.

1701 GMT —Israeli strike on journalists draws global condemnation

Three journalists have been killed in Lebanon by an Israeli strike, their colleagues said, drawing condemnation from rights advocates about the number of reporters who have lost their lives in the region over the past year.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said it "strongly condemned" the attack, urging the international community to "stop Israel's long-standing pattern of impunity in journalist killings".

Israel did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It has previously denied deliberately attacking journalists.

The last year has been the deadliest period for journalists in more than 30 years, CPJ has said, with at least 126 reporters and media workers among nearly 45,000 people killed in Gaza, the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Lebanon.

1616 GMT — Jordanian, US top diplomats discuss humanitarian situation in Gaza, Lebanon

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the humanitarian situation in Gaza, as well as efforts to prevent regional escalation.

The meeting took place in London.

In a statement, Jordanian Foreign Ministry said during their meeting, Safadi stressed the necessity for the immediate cessation of the Israeli aggression on Gaza, and the required necessary measures to halt the killings and starvation inflicted upon Palestinians in northern Gaza.

1604 GMT — Hezbollah attacks Israeli troops in two south Lebanon areas

Lebanon's Hezbollah group said its militants attacked Israeli troops in two areas of south Lebanon close to the border.

Fighters targeted soldiers on the outskirts of Adaysseh "with a guided missile" and then attacked a troop vehicle that came to their assistance, a statement said.

It added separately that Hezbollah operatives in the nearby Hula area hit an Israeli tank and fired "automatic weapons, artillery shells and rockets" at accompanying troops.

1439 GMT — Two people killed in strike on town in northern Israel, Israeli mediasay

Two people were killed in a strike on Majd al Krum in northern Israel, Israeli media said, following a statement from Hezbollah saying that it targeted the northern Israeli town of Karmiel with a large missile salvo.

1436 GMT — Hezbollah targets Israeli Merkava tank in southern Lebanon

Hezbollah said it targeted an Israeli Merkava tank on the outskirts of the town of Marwahin in southern Lebanon, resulting in a crew member being killed and another wounded.

The tank is said to have been hit by a missile, causing it to catch fire.

The group said it also fired a barrage of rockets at the Karmiel settlement in northern Israel.

1348 GMT — Three Israeli soldiers killed in north Gaza fighting

The Israeli army said three of its soldiers were killed in combat in north Gaza as it keeps up a major assault in the area.

An army statement said the soldiers "fell during combat in northern Gaza", bringing the total number of Israeli soldiers killed in the Gaza campaign to 361 since the start of ground invasion in the territory last year.

1342 GMT — Security situation in south Lebanon 'extremely challenging': UNIFIL

The UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said the security situation in south Lebanon is "extremely challenging" despite extensive measures taken to protect the peacekeepers' safety and security.

According to a statement released by the mission, two medevac teams meeting at Yarin to transfer a patient came under fire of unknown origin early Wednesday.

"One vehicle was immobilised and had to be left at the scene," it said.

1332 GMT — WHO chief says contact lost with staff at north Gaza hospital

The World Health Organization's chief said they had lost contact with staff at northern Gaza's last functioning hospital, after the Israeli army said it was operating in the area.

"Since this morning's reports of a raid on Kamal Adwan hospital in northern Gaza, we have lost touch with the personnel there," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.

"This development is deeply disturbing given the number of patients being served and people sheltering there."

1319 GMT —Israeli strike on civilian group in Gaza kills nine Palestinians

At least nine Palestinians were killed and several others injured in an Israeli air strike that targeted a group of civilians west of Gaza City.

A medical source from al-Ahli Arab Hospital told Anadolu that the facility received several wounded and the bodies of nine people after the air strike.

The strike targeted the Shati refugee camp, witnesses told Anadolu.

1307 GMT — Israel's air strike shuts 2nd Lebanon-Syria border crossing: official

The second border crossing between Lebanon and Syria has been rendered inoperative following an Israeli air strike, Lebanese Public Works Minister Ali Hamieh said.

Lebanon and Syria are connected by six official border crossings: Jdeidet Yabous, Dabousiyah, Jusiyah, Talkalakh, Matribah and Arida.

In a statement to a local broadcaster, Hamieh said: "The Israeli strike on the town of Jusiyah has entirely blocked the crossing point that connects Lebanese and Syrian territories at the Qaa area in eastern Lebanon."

"Only one crossing now remains open between Lebanon and Syria," he added.

1306 GMT — Global community urged to save Kamal Adwan Hospital

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza called on the international community to take immediate action to save Kamal Adwan Hospital, which has been overtaken by Israeli army forces.

This urgent plea follows reports that Israeli troops stormed the hospital, detaining hundreds of patients, medical staff and displaced civilians inside the facility.

The incursion is part of a broader offensive that has persisted for 21 days, during which the ministry alleges systematic attacks on healthcare infrastructure and personnel.

In a statement, the Health Ministry expressed its outrage, saying: "The world stands by while the most horrific genocide and the systematic dismantling of our healthcare system occurs, with patients and medical personnel facing violence and detention."

1259 GMT — 'Darkest moment' of war unfolding in northern Gaza: UN rights chief

The UN rights chief said the "darkest moment" of the conflict in Gaza was unfolding in the north of the territory, warning that Israel's actions could amount to "atrocity crimes".

"Unimaginably, the situation is getting worse by the day. The Israeli government's policies and practices in northern Gaza risk emptying the area of all Palestinians," Volker Turk said in a statement.

"We are facing what could amount to atrocity crimes, including potentially extending to crimes against humanity."

1200 GMT —WHO hopes to resume polio vaccinations in Gaza next week

The World Health Organisation said it hoped to administer a second dose of the polio vaccine to children in northern Gaza from next week, after Israeli bombing had halted the drive.

The vaccination campaign began on September 1 after the besieged Palestinian territory confirmed its first case of polio in 25 years.