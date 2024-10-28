Washington, DC — With early voting under way, campaigning on its last legs and Democrats seeing a dip in support over the Gaza war, Bishara Bahbah has taken it upon himself to woo Arab American voters to back former President Donald Trump over Vice President Kamala Harris.

Bahbah, a wealth management expert and author, used to be a Democrat and was registered as such until earlier this year. After what he said were "repeated pleas to have the US stop arming Israel," he jumped the fence and joined the ranks of the Republicans.

In May, he launched Arab Americans for Trump, an independent group that is separate from the official Trump campaign, which has been campaigning in the swing state of Michigan and elsewhere.

Bahbah has been working closely with powerful Trump allies, including Richard Grenell — former acting director of national intelligence in the Trump administration who hopes to become US secretary of state if Trump is re-elected — and the Lebanese American businessman Massad Boulos, whose son is married to Tiffany Trump, Trump's daughter.

"People are getting really tired of the war-mongering of this administration and people don't see much of a difference between (US President Joe) Biden and Harris in terms of how she views the world and the Middle East. And they've lost faith in Harris, and they've lost faith a long time ago in Biden," Bahbah, who formerly taught at Harvard University, told TRT World in an exclusive interview.

While Bahbah is trying to get voters to endorse Trump, whose past remarks on Muslims often sparked controversy, it's not clear how much support his appeal has garnered among the Muslim Arab community. In fact, his decision to throw weight behind Trump hasn't gone over well with some of the community members he seeks to lure away from the Democrats.

"I have never encountered so much hate from this group on X," he posted on the social media platform in August.

Polling trends

Nevertheless, he's buoyed by a new poll that shows Trump has widened his lead over Harris among Arab American voters.

The YouGov poll of Arab Americans commissioned by the Arab News suggested a massive Arab American turnout (87 percent) on November 5, with Palestine being these voters' top priority and Trump enjoying a two-percentage-point lead (45-43) over Harris.

The findings came after a survey from the Arab American Institute earlier in October gave Trump a 42 to 41 percent advantage over Harris among Arab Americans.

"The message right now has become really fine-tuned to the point that if you vote for Harris, you're voting for continued wars in the Middle East, and if you vote for Trump, you are arriving back to peace in the Middle East," Bahbah, who voted for Biden in 2020, said.

Bahbah's family was uprooted from Jerusalem in historic Palestine during the 1948 Nakba, or "catastrophe" in Arabic, which refers to forced exodus of Palestinians from their land in 1948 when Israel was created.

The family fled to Jordan and then returned to occupied East Jerusalem, where Bahbah was born and spent his childhood and youthful days before moving to the US in 1976.

Now with Israel's war on Gaza again causing mass casualties, expulsions and dispossession among Palestinians, Bahbah, while referring to his own shift away from Democrats, said Arabs in America have been watching the horrors of war and the Biden administration's failure to rein in Israel with disbelief.

TRT World has previously reported on the fury against the Biden administration in areas such as the city of Dearborn, Michigan, where Arab Americans make up a sizable population, with more than 300,000 of the residents claiming to have Middle Eastern or North African roots.

"When you talk to people there, they have families that have been killed in Lebanon … their houses have been demolished or bombed by the Israelis three times, and each time they rebuilt," Bahbah added.

'She's slapped them in the face multiple times'

For months, Palestinians, rights activists and anti-war veterans have accused Harris and Biden of facilitating Israel's genocidal war on Gaza.

Their critics say the administration's unrestrained military, financial and diplomatic support of Tel Aviv's far-right regime, including at least $18 billion since the start of the war, makes the administration complicit.

Harris, who has called for a ceasefire in Gaza, a two-state solution to one of the world's longest ongoing conflicts and dignity for Palestinians, has also been lambasted over her repeated refusals to stop arms supply to Israel.

She has further angered Arab voters by campaigning in Michigan with former representative and Republican congresswoman, Liz Cheney, the daughter of hawkish ex-Vice President Dick Cheney.

Michigan's residents include more than 90,000 Iraqi Americans who have not forgotten the senior Cheney's role in the 2003 American invasion of Iraq.

Liz Cheney, on the other hand, is known for her controversial speeches and ideas. She has been declared by CAIR, America's largest Muslim civil rights organisation, as "a torture advocate, anti-Muslim bigot and warmonger who once refused to condemn racists spreading the Obama birther conspiracy."

Trump has seized on Harris' rehabilitation of Cheney.

Last week, the Republican slammed Cheney as someone who "wants to go to war with every Muslim country known to mankind." He also warned that "if Kamala gets four more years, the Middle East will spend the next four decades going up in flames."

Bahbah said Trump has infused hope among Arab Americans.

"People are sick and tired of Biden and Harris, and they really see hope in Trump," Bahbah claimed, adding many Arabs, particularly Arab Democrats, seemed confident when Harris was nominated as a presidential candidate, "but then she's slapped them in the face multiple times, refusing to have a Palestinian American speaker at the DNC (Democratic National Convention) to talk about the family that he lost in Gaza."