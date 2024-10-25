Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud has officially inaugurated a welcoming ceremony for Türkiye’s seismic exploration vessel, Oruc Reis, as it docked at Mogadishu seaport for its mission to explore oil and natural gas off Somalia’s coast.

The Oruc Reis, which embarked from Türkiye in late September, arrived accompanied by Turkish navy ships.

President Mohamoud, Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, and other senior government officials, including ministers and lawmakers, were present at the event on Friday. Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar also attended the ceremony along with a Turkish delegation.

“Somalia has never had a better opportunity than the one we have today,” said Mohamoud during the ceremony, calling it “a historic day for Somalia.”

He praised Türkiye’s continuous support, recalling how Turkish aid saved lives during Somalia's 2010-2012 famine and how then-Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the country when others saw it as a no-go zone.

The Oruc Reis is set to conduct three-dimensional seismic studies in Somali waters, gathering data for oil and natural gas exploration over a period of approximately six to seven months. This data will be analysed in Ankara to identify potential drilling sites.

The mission is part of a broader cooperation between Türkiye and Somalia, following earlier agreements that granted Turkish Petroleum licenses for three offshore areas, each covering roughly 5,000 square kilometers.