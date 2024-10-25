Türkiye will continue to pursue terrorists who are behind the deadly attack at the Turkish Aerospace Industries’ facility in Ankara, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“Our commitment to combat terrorism is unyielding,” he told journalists on Friday on his way back from Russia, where he attended a BRICS summit, stressing that Türkiye would tackle threats “at their source” to pursue a future “free from terror.”

The Wednesday attack, which killed five and left several injured, was carried out by two terrorists, both of whom were neutralised by Turkish security forces.

Erdogan reiterated his government’s unyielding resolve to confront terrorism at its roots, calling it an assault on Türkiye’s national security.

"This was an attack on Türkiye’s future," he said, underscoring the symbolic significance of TAI.

In response to the attack, Türkiye launched a series of retaliatory operations. Intelligence pointed out to the PKK’s involvement, with the perpetrators infiltrating from Syria.

Erdogan praised the swift and coordinated response of Türkiye’s security apparatus, highlighting overnight operations that targeted 40 sites connected to the perpetrators.

Erdogan had travelled to Kazan, Russia, on the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the BRICS summit.

Related Ankara attack strengthens Türkiye's resolve to end terrorism — Erdogan

Broader strategy against terrorism

The Turkish President detailed a multifaceted strategy for combating terrorism, which spans military, financial, and diplomatic arenas.

"Our aim is a Türkiye free of terror," Erdogan declared, pointing to ongoing efforts to dismantle terrorist organisations in Syria, particularly the PKK's Syrian branch, PYD/YPG.

He reinforced that Türkiye’s fight is not merely against individuals but with the larger networks and their enablers.

"These groups are merely proxies," he said, stressing that Türkiye would not waver in its fight for national sovereignty and unity.

He also expressed skepticism about the reliability of the United States as a partner in this struggle, noting America’s support for the terrorist group YPG in Syria.

"We are well aware of the dynamics at play," Erdogan noted, "and our priority remains the security of our borders and the safety of our people."

Related Türkiye targets PKK hideouts in N Iraq, N Syria a day after deadly attack

Strengthening BRICS

Erdogan expressed Türkiye’s desire to deepen relations with the BRICS nations, which represent 30 percent of the world’s landmass and 45 percent of its population, Türkiye’s BRICS engagement aligns with its pursuit of diversified international partnerships, he said.

“Türkiye’s interest in BRICS is about economic cooperation, not as an alternative to NATO,” he clarified, stressing that Türkiye remains a bridge between East and West.

In discussions with leaders, including Putin and Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro, Erdogan explored areas of mutual economic interest, emphasising Türkiye’s policy of “win-win” diplomacy. “We are pursuing partnerships based on mutual respect and common benefit.”