“Today, I want to say this was my last fight. Ain’t no way I’m going to come here without my father” – these words from UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, left the mixed martial arts world shocked, and emotional.

On October 25, 2020, the Ultimate Fighting Championship saw Nurmagomedov, 36, win a fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, setting an undefeated professional record of 29-0.

He secured victory in the second round with an impeccable MMA performance.

But, it was the moments after the fight that revealed a different side of the usually stoic and fierce Russian fighter, as he broke down in the center of the Octagon.

Tears streamed down Nurmagomedov's face as he finally released the pain he had been carrying during his first fight without his father by his side.

This was his first fight after the death of his father and trainer, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. He passed away in early July 2020 after complications from a COVID-19 infection that had led to his hospitalisation since April, sending shockwaves in the MMA community.

As soon as the fight was over, Nurmagomedov laid his gloves down in the Octagon, indicating his retirement. He thanked God, his father, his team and everyone for their support and love.

“I know only one thing I want from UFC on Tuesday: you guys must put me as number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world because I deserve this. Undisputed UFC lightweight champion, 13-0. 13 in the UFC and 29 in all my pro UFC career. I think I deserve this,” he said, ending his emotional speech by sharing that this was his father’s dream.

Nurmagomedov is one of the most followed Russians on Instagram with more than 37.4 million followers as of October 2024. He is from Dagestan, Russia, and is the first Muslim to win a UFC title.

Here is a look at his life on the 4th anniversary of his retirement:

Nurmagomedov, a devout Muslim, has been talking a lot about how his faith has impacted his life.

In 2022, his team released a video on his YouTube channel, exploring how the teachings of Islam shaped his life and fueled his success—a powerful chapter in a series chronicling his transformation from an unknown fighter to becoming a world champion and, ultimately, to being a coach.