WORLD
3 MIN READ
LDP's grip on power tested as Japanese express discontent with democracy
Only about a third of Japanese adults say they are content with the state of democracy in Japan, a Pew Research Center poll shows.
LDP's grip on power tested as Japanese express discontent with democracy
Lawmakers raise their hands and shout "banzai" (cheers) after the dissolution of the lower house was announced at the Parliament in Tokyo, Japan October 9, 2024. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 25, 2024

As Japan prepares for a snap election on October 27, dissatisfaction with democracy in the country appears widespread, recent findings from the Pew Research Center show.

The poll, conducted from January 5 to March 9 this year highlights public sentiment amid recent scandals involving the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), whose members are facing indictments related to a slush fund scandal.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, newly appointed and facing challenges within his own party, called the election to seek "a public vote of confidence as soon as possible". His LDP has held near-continuous power for 65 out of the past 69 years, a unique longevity among developed democracies, Pew says.

This duration of control surpasses even long-serving parties in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), like Germany's Christian Democratic Union or the Conservative Party in the United Kingdom, which have not governed as continuously.

The survey's findings reveal a sharp dip in the LDP's favourability, with just 30 percent of Japanese adults viewing the party favourably as of March 2024, down from previous years. The primary opposition, the Constitutional Democratic Party (CDP), is also struggling to gain ground, with only 29 percent favourability.

However, while low favorability for the CDP has remained steady over time, the LDP's decline is more notable and pronounced.

RelatedJapan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba dissolves country's Parliament

Lack of enthusiasm

RECOMMENDED

A significant 56 percent of Japanese adults say they do not feel close to any political party, much higher than similar sentiments in other OECD countries.

This distance from political affiliations is evident as only 21 percent of respondents consistently support the LDP, while support for other parties, such as the CDP and Japan Innovation Party, trails at around 4 percent each.

The lack of enthusiasm may be contributing to Japan's historically low voter turnout, even though the country has automatic voter registration.

When it comes to satisfaction with democracy itself, only about a third of Japanese adults are content with the state of democracy in Japan.

Pew's findings indicate that those who still view the LDP favourably are more likely to be satisfied with democracy, with 58 percent of LDP supporters expressing contentment compared to only 19 percent of those who view the party unfavourably.

The gap in satisfaction levels reflects a persistent trend in Japanese public opinion as the country heads toward the high-stakes election this weekend.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach
US officials split over response to Iran protests: report
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks