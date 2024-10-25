WORLD
3 MIN READ
UNIFIL withdraws from south Lebanon's Dhayra post after Israeli fire
Israeli forces fired at peacekeepers from the UN Interim Force in Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, who were located at an observation post near Dhayra town in south Lebanon, forcing them to leave for fear of getting shot.
Israeli soldiers conducting house-clearing operations nearby realised they were being observed and fired at the post, which prompted the duty guards to withdraw to avoid being shot. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
October 25, 2024

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon said that its peacekeepers withdrew from an observation post near Dhayra town in south Lebanon on Tuesday after Israeli forces fired at it.

The UN mission, known as UNIFIL, is stationed in southern Lebanon to monitor hostilities along the demarcation Blue Line with Israel - an area that has seen fierce clashes this month between Israeli troops and Lebanese Hezbollah groups fighters.

The mission on Friday said that when Israeli soldiers conducting house-clearing operations nearby realised they were being observed they fired at the post, which prompted the duty guards to withdraw to avoid being shot.

It added that the Israeli military has repeatedly demanded that UNIFIL vacate its positions along the Blue Line and has deliberately damaged camera, lighting and communications equipment at some of these positions.

The mission said in a separate statement that a medical facility at a UNIFIL position in Beit Lif was hit on Wednesday by a shell or rocket of unknown origin, causing damage to buildings.

RECOMMENDED

Later, two shells or rockets also of unknown origin, impacted near a UNIFIL position in Kafr Shuba, causing damage to living accommodations and shelters. Peacekeepers in both positions were in shelters at the time.

No peacekeepers were hurt in any of these incidents, UNIFIL added.

Five peacekeepers have already been injured since the start of Israeli ground operation in Lebanon on October 1. UNIFIL positions have been affected at least 20 times, including by direct fire and an incident on October 13 when two Israeli tanks burst through the gates of a UNIFIL base, according to the UN.

"Despite the pressure being exerted on the mission and our troop-contributing countries, peacekeepers remain in position and on task," UNIFIL said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
