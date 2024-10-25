Netflix, one of the world’s most popular movie streaming sites, once offered a separate section on movies about Palestine, featuring more than 30 films about family, resilience, and life under occupation on its platform.

However, as of October 13-14, nearly all the 32 films from the section titled “Palestinian Stories” have been removed, leaving just two available, sparking a backlash from human rights advocates and social media users.

There are allegations that the Palestine-related films were removed under pressure from Zionist lobby groups amid Israel’s war on Gaza.

Activists have launched a petition urging Netflix to reinstate the collection, questioning the causes and motives behind the abrupt removal.

“How does Netflix justify the removal of so many films by or about Palestinians, one of the world’s most politically marginalised communities, especially at a time when Palestinians are facing genocide in Gaza?” the rights group Freedom Forward asked in a letter, further questioning the potential role of “pro-Israel lobbying or advocacy organisations” in pushing Netflix to its controversial move.

In fact, the Zionist lobby had launched a campaign against the collection way back in October 2021, when Netflix added the films. Times of Israel had reported that Im Tirtzu, a far-right Israeli watchdog, criticised Netflix's “Palestinian Stories” collection, alleging that 16 of the 19 featured directors support the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel.