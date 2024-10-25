WORLD
4 MIN READ
Washington Post breaks tradition, refuses to endorse Harris or Trump
Amid tensions over Gaza, US media giants like Washington Post and LA Times are rethinking their role in shaping political narratives sparking debates over journalistic accountability ahead of US presidential election.
Washington Post breaks tradition, refuses to endorse Harris or Trump
Endorsements by major newspapers have long been viewed as moments of moral clarity in the US. / Photo: AP / AP
Sadiq S BhatSadiq S Bhat
October 25, 2024

For the first time in 36 years, The Washington Post has decided not to endorse a presidential candidate, sparking debate and dismay among its staff.

Publisher William Lewis announced the decision on Friday, leaving many in the newsroom stunned by the timing — just 11 days before a closely contested election between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

Traditionally, endorsements by major newspapers are seen as moments of moral clarity, but this year, the Post has chosen silence.

This unexpected shift comes days after another endorsement saga unfolded at the Los Angeles Times.

Patrick Soon-Shiong, the billionaire owner of the paper, blocked an endorsement of Harris, prompting the abrupt resignation of editorials editor Mariel Garza.

Meanwhile insiders at the Post say a Harris endorsement had already been drafted but was shelved by Jeff Bezos, the paper's owner.

'Genocide is the line in the sand'

"This was a Washington Post decision," said chief communications officer Kathy Baird, declining to provide further details beyond the official statement. The move has left many on the editorial board, which operates independently from the newsroom, puzzled.

RECOMMENDED

Martin Baron, the Post’s former executive editor who steered the paper through Trump’s presidency, was scathing in his criticism. "This is cowardice, a moment of darkness that will leave democracy as a casualty," Baron wrote in a text message.

The Post started endorsing presidential candidates in 1976, backing Democrat Jimmy Carter. Since then, it's taken a stand in nearly every race, with one exception in 1988, when it sat out the contest between George HW Bush and Michael Dukakis. Over the years, the paper's endorsements have consistently lined up behind Democratic candidates.

In an op-ed explaining the decision, Lewis described it as a return to the Post’s roots, reminding readers that the paper did not endorse presidential candidates until 1976.

"We recognise that some will see this as tacit support for one candidate or a condemnation of another. But this decision aligns with what the Post stands for: a belief in the importance of character, courage, and respect for the rule of law," he wrote. Lewis framed the move as empowering readers to think independently, rather than following the paper’s lead.

Over at the Los Angeles Times, tensions are similarly high.

Soon-Shiong’s daughter, Nika, hinted on social media that the blocked endorsement of Harris was tied to the administration's support for Israel's war on Gaza.

"This is not a vote for Trump," she wrote. "It’s a refusal to endorse a candidate overseeing a war on children. For me, genocide is the line in the sand."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach
US officials split over response to Iran protests: report
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks