For the first time in 36 years, The Washington Post has decided not to endorse a presidential candidate, sparking debate and dismay among its staff.

Publisher William Lewis announced the decision on Friday, leaving many in the newsroom stunned by the timing — just 11 days before a closely contested election between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

Traditionally, endorsements by major newspapers are seen as moments of moral clarity, but this year, the Post has chosen silence.

This unexpected shift comes days after another endorsement saga unfolded at the Los Angeles Times.

Patrick Soon-Shiong, the billionaire owner of the paper, blocked an endorsement of Harris, prompting the abrupt resignation of editorials editor Mariel Garza.

Meanwhile insiders at the Post say a Harris endorsement had already been drafted but was shelved by Jeff Bezos, the paper's owner.

'Genocide is the line in the sand'

"This was a Washington Post decision," said chief communications officer Kathy Baird, declining to provide further details beyond the official statement. The move has left many on the editorial board, which operates independently from the newsroom, puzzled.