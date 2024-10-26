Two soldiers were killed in Israeli air strikes on Iran, the official news agency IRNA has reported.

"The army of Iran, in defending Iran's security and protecting the people and interests, sacrificed two of its fighters while countering projectiles from the criminal Zionist regime," the statement said on Saturday.

Earlier, Iran's military said that Israeli attacks on the country targeted military bases in Ilam, Khuzestan, and Tehran provinces, causing "limited damage."

Iran's military said that its air defences mitigated the damage inflicted by Israel's assaults.

Iran is ready to retaliate against the Israeli "aggression," Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency said, citing sources.

"There is no doubt that Israel will receive the appropriate response to any action it takes," the sources were quoted.

Iran will resume flights as normal from 0530 GMT, the semi-official news agency Tasnim reported following a brief suspension after Israel struck military targets in the country.

Saudi Arabia

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has condemned the military targeting of Iran as a "violation of its sovereignty" and international laws, urging all parties to exercise maximum restraint and calling on the international community to take action towards de-escalation and ending conflicts in the region.

UK

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said Iran should not respond to a wave of Israeli strikes, urging restraint on all sides.

"I am clear that Israel has the right to defend itself against Iranian aggression. I'm equally clear that we need to avoid further regional escalation and urge all sides to show restraint.

US vows to defend Israel

The US called for an end to retaliatory strikes between Tehran and Tel Aviv, according to a senior American official.

It said it is "fully prepared" to defend Israel if Iran responds to Israeli attacks against Iranian military facilities.

“This should be the end of this direct exchange of fire between Israel and Iran," the official told reporters. "Should Iran choose to respond, we're fully prepared to defend Israel and support Israel, and there will be consequences."

The official described Israel's strikes as "targeted" and "precise," intended to "deter further attacks."

Pakistan

Pakistan strongly condemned Israel’s overnight air strikes on Iran, calling them a grave violation of the UN Charter and international law.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said Israeli military strikes breach the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran, undermine efforts for regional peace and stability, and also constitute a dangerous escalation in an already volatile region.

"Israel bears full responsibility for the current cycle of escalation and expansion of the conflict," it said.

Qatar

Qatar's foreign ministry has condemned Israel's air strikes on Iran and urged restraint and dialogue to avoid regional instability.

Malaysia

Malaysia has strongly condemned Israel’s latest attacks on Iran, calling them a violation of international law.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said the attacks by the Zionist Israeli regime on a sovereign state are a blatant breach of international law and seriously undermine regional stability.

"Malaysia calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and an end to the cycle of violence," it said.

Hamas

Palestinian resistance group Hamas has strongly condemned Israeli strikes on military targets in Iran.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the Zionist aggression against Iran, and the targeting of military sites in several provinces", the movement said in a statement, calling the move "a blatant violation of Iranian sovereignty and an escalation that threatens the security of the region".

Oman

In a statement, Oman’s Foreign Ministry has expressed “strong condemnation and denunciation” of the strikes, calling them a “blatant violation of (Iran’s) sovereignty” and “a clear breach of international law.”

UAE

The UAE's Foreign Ministry has also issued a call for restraint, stressing “the importance of exercising utmost self-restraint and judgment to mitigate risks and prevent the expansion of the scale of conflict.”

Iraq

In Iraq, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ahmed Al-Awadi condemned “the Zionist aggression on Iran” and called for an immediate ceasefire.

Iraq reiterated its stance against any actions that could provoke further instability in the region.

Egypt

Egypt is gravely concerned over the escalation in the Middle East including the Israeli air attack on Iran, and condemns all measures that threaten regional security and stability, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Türkiye

Turkish President Erdogan stated, "I extend my get-well wishes to our neighbour Iran and the Iranian government, who were targeted by Israeli aggression last night."

He added, "The Zionist Israeli government, emboldened by Western powers, is attempting to ignite the fuse of regional conflict."

Russia

Russia voiced concern about an "explosive escalation" in hostilities between Israel and Iran.

"We urge all parties involved to exercise restraint, stop the violence and prevent events from developing into a catastrophic scenario," foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said, warning of an "explosive escalation".

Germany

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned Iran against any "escalation" after Israel struck Iran.

"My message to Iran is clear: massive escalating reactions must not continue. These must stop immediately. Only then can we open the possibility of a peaceful evolution in the Middle East," he posted on X.

Bahrain

Bahrain's foreign ministry condemned military action against Iran, urging an immediate ceasefire to protect civilians and reduce regional tensions, after Israel carried out air strikes on Iran.

Kuwait