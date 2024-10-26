Amid a proliferation of brutal armed conflicts, Red Cross chief Mirjana Spoljaric decried the disregard shown for the internationally agreed laws of war, with disastrous consequences on the ground.

"What we see are constant violations of international humanitarian law in a fast-rising number of compiling conflicts," Spoljaric, president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, told AFP this week.

"We need to come back to acknowledging that the key to bringing peace is respect for humanity."

But that respect appears to be in short supply amid a record number of armed conflicts with more than 120 raging around the world, the ICRC chief said.

In numerous conflicts, including the crushing civil war in Sudan, the war between Russia and Ukraine, and Israel's war on Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon, there seems to be little effort to spare civilians.

"The numbers of civilian casualties that we see today (and) that high and fast-rising number of displaced people are unacceptable," Spoljaric said.

"Better compliance with international humanitarian law is urgently needed."

Reduce 'senseless suffering'

Known as the laws of war and enshrined in the Geneva Conventions, international humanitarian law (IHL) consists of a set of rules that seek, for humanitarian reasons, to limit the effects of armed conflict, protecting civilians and civilian objects and imposing limits on the means and methods of warfare.

This is "a very practical set of norms", Spoljaric said, including requiring "the respect for medical facilities" and proper treatment of prisoners of war.

"It also requires that when civilian populations are requested to evacuate, that they can do so in safety, (and are) provided with the possibility to go to places where they will find security (and) access to food and water, to shelter and to medical assistance," she said.

"There are a lot of measures enshrined in the humanitarian treaties that allow for the reduction of unnecessary and senseless suffering of the civilian population in times of armed conflict."

The ICRC, which is the caretaker of the Geneva Conventions, will next week co-organise an international conference with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, set to focus heavily on how to boost compliance with international law.