Rome's Colosseum showcases ancient treasures of Türkiye's Gobeklitepe
Rome's Colosseum opens a Gobeklitepe exhibition, highlighting artifacts from the world's oldest temple in a significant partnership between Türkiye and Italy.
Turkish Airlines has provided complimentary transport for the artifacts to Rome. / Photo: AA / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
October 26, 2024

The Colosseum, Rome's iconic landmark, has launched the Gobeklitepe exhibition, featuring replicas of three stone artefacts from the 12,000-year-old archaeological treasure in Anatolia, which will be on display for six months.

This event is a joint initiative involving Türkiye's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Turkish Embassy in Rome, Italy's Ministry of Culture, the Directorate of the Colosseum Archaeological Park and Roman Forum, and Turkish Airlines (THY).

The exhibition, started on Thursday, includes these artifact replicas alongside clips from films showcased at the Gobeklitepe Welcome Center, digital installations, and informative panels.

An opening ceremony was held with Turkish Deputy Culture and Tourism Minister Gokhan Yazgi and his Italian counterpart in attendance.

"In the magnificent atmosphere of the Colosseum, which has been considered the center of the world for centuries, we are presenting you with the profound and ancient history of Gobeklitepe, a site that has hosted some of humanity's most significant milestones," Yazgi said in the ceremony.

Hosted on the second floor of the iconic Colosseum, the exhibition will run until April 20, 2025. The replicas and subtitled films were commissioned specifically for this event by the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums.

Turkish Airlines has provided complimentary transport for the artifacts to Rome.

World’s oldest temple

Guests were treated to bread made from wheat grown in Gobeklitepe, as well as baklava, Turkish delight, and a variety of dishes from Turkish and Italian cuisines.

Recognised as the world’s oldest temple, Gobeklitepe has been on UNESCO’s World Heritage Tentative List since 2011.

Discovered in 1963 during joint research by Istanbul and Chicago universities, the site is located in Sanliurfa and has attracted record numbers of visitors in recent years.

The recent addition of hot air balloon tours has further enriched the visitor experience, offering a new perspective on this ancient marvel.

