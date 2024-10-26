An attack in Iran’s restive southeast killed 10 members of the country’s national police force, local media reported.

The ISNA, Mehr and Tasnim news agencies all reported on Saturday that the fatalities in the attack in Gohar Kuh, some 1,200 kilometres southeast of the Iranian capital, Tehran.

An earlier report on the state-run IRNA news agency described the convoy as being attacked by “miscreants,” without elaborating.

IRNA, citing a police statement, reported the death of "10 personnel in two patrol units" in what it called an ambush.

Authorities identified no immediate suspects for the attack, nor did any group claim responsibility.