Turkish anti-terror ops eliminate PKK/YPG armories in northern Syria, Iraq
Türkiye's latest operations dismantle 157 terror targets belonging to PKK and its Syrian offshoot YPG, using domestically-produced tech like ANKA drones to neutralise terrorists.
TAI-manufactured ANKA drones played a key role in the strikes. / Photo: AA / AA
October 26, 2024

The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has destroyed 157 sites, including safe havens, weapons, and ammunition depots used by the PKK terrorist group and its Syrian branch, the YPG, in northern Iraq and northern Syria, a security source has said.

Between October 23 and October 26, operations were conducted against 157 PKK/YPG locations in northern Iraq and Syria, a security source reported on Saturday, adding that the terror outfit's buildings, weapons, and ammunition depots were all destroyed.

The operations followed Wednesday's PKK terrorist attack on the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) headquarters in Ankara, which martyred five Turkish citizens and injured 22 others.

Sources revealed that MIT used domestically produced defence equipment throughout the operations, including TAI-manufactured ANKA drones, which played a key role in the strikes.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly.

The YPG is the PKK's offshoot in Syria.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

