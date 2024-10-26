WORLD
2 MIN READ
Thousands of far-right protesters rally in London
Protesters demand stricter immigration policies and the release of a notorious anti-Muslim agitator, while a counter-protest is held simultaneously by Stand Up To Racism.
Thousands of far-right protesters rally in London
Supporters of Britain's notorious anti-Muslim agitator, Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson gather near to Parliament Square after a Uniting the Kingdom march through central London on October 26, 2024. / Photo: AFP / AFP
Sena SerimSena Serim
October 26, 2024

Thousands of protesters marched through central London calling for tougher immigration laws, in a heavily policed march after the arrest of a far-right leader.

Supporters of the British anti-Islam campaigner and one of the UK’s most prominent far-right extremists, Tommy Robinson, called for his release and criticised the government for its crackdown on far-right protesters after unrest over the summer.

A counter-protest organised by a coalition of left-wing groups was held at the same time on Saturday.

RECOMMENDED

Robinson was remanded in custody on Friday ahead of a court hearing on Monday concerning allegations that he breached a 2021 High Court order barring him from repeating libellous allegations against a Syrian refugee who successfully sued him.

RelatedSurge in youth terrorism cases tied to far-right extremism: UK spy chief
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks
Massive Instagram data breach exposes personal info of over 17M users: Reports
Israel on high alert for possibility of US military action against Iran, sources say
Bangladesh seeks to join international force in Gaza
Myanmar votes in second phase of military-run election
Trump orders commanders to draw up Greenland invasion plan: Report
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'
Israel kills 3 Palestinians in Gaza in latest violation of ceasefire