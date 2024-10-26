WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least 24 people die in bus crash in Mexico
Rescue teams continue efforts to recover bodies from a nearby ravine.
At least 24 people die in bus crash in Mexico
Authorities work on the site of a bus accident where several people died and others were injured while travelling from Nayarit to Chihuahua, in Piedra Gorda, Mexico, October 26, 2024. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Sena SerimSena Serim
October 26, 2024

At least 24 people died and five others were injured when a bus crashed on a highway in Mexico's central state of Zacatecas, local authorities have said.

The accident occurred in the early morning hours on Saturday when the bus carrying the victims collided with the back of a tractor-trailer carrying corn.

Zacatecas Governor David Monreal confirmed the casualties in a post on social media, promising to provide support for the victims.

Efforts were ongoing on Saturday morning to recover some of the bodies that had fallen into a ravine, a local government official who asked not to be named told Reuters.

RECOMMENDED

Images shared on social media showed rescue teams and security forces, including military personnel, securing the area while rescuers worked to recover the bodies.

The bus was headed for Ciudad Juarez, a border city in the state of Chihuahua, though it was not immediately confirmed whether migrants were among the victims.

RelatedMexico road accident claims 14 lives, injures dozens
Explore
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks
Massive Instagram data breach exposes personal info of over 17M users: Reports
Israel on high alert for possibility of US military action against Iran, sources say
Bangladesh seeks to join international force in Gaza
Myanmar votes in second phase of military-run election
Trump orders commanders to draw up Greenland invasion plan: Report
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'