At least 124 people were killed in attacks carried out by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on the village of Alseriha in the Gezira state of central Sudan, the Sudan Doctors Network said.

“A force affiliated with the RSF committed a massacre against civilians in the village of Alseriha, resulting in the death of 124 people from the area following an armed attack that lasted for hours, while dozens were injured and hundreds were displaced from the village,” said the non-governmental organization in a statement on Saturday.

The network condemned the RSF attack on Alseriha and other villages in the east and west of Gezira, calling it an “irrational escalation against civilians who have chosen to remain for over a year in difficult and tragic humanitarian conditions."

The RSF has not yet commented on the situation.

Earlier on Friday, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported that 853 households were displaced from Tamboul city and surrounding villages in Gezira state between October 20 and 24, 2024, due to escalating clashes between the Sudanese army and RSF.