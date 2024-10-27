Sunday, October 27, 2024

1810 GMT — Three journalists were killed in Lebanon by an Israeli strike on Friday morning, drawing condemnation from rights advocates about the number of reporters who have lost their lives in the region over the past year.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said it "strongly condemned" the attack, urging the international community to "stop Israel's long-standing pattern of impunity in journalist killings".

The strike around 3 am local time hit a collection of guesthouses housing only reporters in the southern Lebanese town of Hasbaya, killing two journalists from the Al-Mayadeen television network and one journalist from Al-Manar.

Muhammad Farhat, a reporter with Lebanese broadcaster Al-Jadeed, was one of at least 18 journalists staying at the guesthouses in Hasbaya.

There was no evacuation order by Israel's military. Farhat told Reuters he had been woken up by the sound of Israeli jets flying low overhead and heard two missiles strike nearby guesthouses before the roof of his guesthouse collapsed on him.

"The scenes were terrifying. We saw our colleagues and friends cut up, their limbs strewn all over, others were screaming and begging us to pull them out," Farhat said later on Al-Jadeed, tears in his eyes.

More updates 👇

1901 GMT — Iran FM says 'received indications' before Israeli attack

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi has said he had "received indications" of an attack before Israel's strikes the day before.

"We had received indications since the evening about the possibility of an attack that night," Araghchi told reporters on Sunday, without specifying the nature of the indications.

1814 GMT — UK top diplomat speaks Iranian, Israeli counterparts to avoid escalation

Britain's foreign minister David Lammy said he had spoken to his Israeli and Iranian counterparts in separate calls on Sunday seeking to avoid escalation into a "catastrophic" regional war after Israel struck Iranian military sites.

"Today I held important calls with Israeli FM (Israel Katz) and Iranian FM (Abbas Araghchi). The UK continues to press for de-escalation and an end to the conflicts in Lebanon and Gaza," Lammy said in a statement after a Israeli air attack early on Saturday against Iranian targets.

"A regional war would be catastrophic and is in no one's interests," he said.

1804 GMT — Lebanon says Israel strike kills three rescuers

The Lebanese health ministry said an Israeli strike on Sunday hit a medical centre in southern Lebanon, killing three rescuers.

"The Israeli enemy attack on a medical centre of the Risala Scouts association in Ain Baal town killed three rescuers," a ministry statement said, referring to the Amal-affiliated rescue group.

1803 GMT — At least 11 killed in Israeli strike on UN school in Gaza City

The death toll from the Israeli airstrike on a UN-run school sheltering displaced civilians west of Gaza City on Sunday has reached 11, a medical source said.

Twenty other people were injured in the attack that targeted Asma School, run by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in al-Shati refugee camp, the source added.

The attack was the second to have targeted the same school within days.

An Israeli airstrike hit the school on Oct. 19, leaving at least 10 people dead and inuring others.

Israel has systematically targeted civilian facilities, including schools, hospitals, and places of worship, amid its ongoing offensive on Gaza.

1619 GMT — Egypt proposes truce for captives swap between Israel, Hamas

Egypt has proposed a two-day ceasefire in Gaza which would entail an exchange of four Israeli hostages for some Palestinian detainees, President Abdel Fattah el Sisi said on Sunday.

Speaking alongside Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune during a press conference in Cairo, Sisi also said that talks should resume within 10 days of implementing the temporary ceasefire to reach a permanent one.

1606 GMT — UN Security Council to meet over Israel's strike on Iran

The United Nations Security Council will meet on Monday to discuss Israel's attack on Iran, council president Switzerland has said.

The Swiss UN mission said the meeting had been requested by Iran with the support of Algeria, China and Russia.

“Israeli regime's actions constitute a grave threat to international peace and security and further destabilise an already fragile region," Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said earlier in a letter to the 15-member council.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, in alignment with the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and under international law, reserves its inherent right to legal and legitimate response to these criminal attacks at the appropriate time,” he wrote.

1600 GMT — Netanyahu claims Iran strike a success as Israel pounds Lebanon, Gaza

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that what he called Israel's "precise and powerful" strikes on Iran had been a success, as his country's forces pounded targets in Gaza and Lebanon.

Netanyahu stressed that the raids had served their purpose of avenging an earlier Iranian missile barrage against Israel.

"The attack in Iran was precise and powerful, achieving all of its objectives," Netanyahu said, in a speech marking the official Hebrew calendar anniversary of the Hamas-led attack on October 7 last year.

1437 GMT — South Africa, Somalia strongly condemn Israel’s attack on Iran

South Africa and Somalia have strongly condemned Israel’s latest attack on Iran, saying it threatens the security of the region.

"This attack is an unacceptable violation of Iran’s sovereignty," the South African Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

In addition to the genocide in Gaza, Israel’s bombardment of Lebanon and systematic annexation of the occupied West Bank have led to a grave and worsening humanitarian crisis in the Middle East, the ministry added.

1330 GMT — Drone fired from Lebanon hit Israeli aircraft component factory

A drone fired from Lebanon struck an Israeli aircraft component factory near Acre in Western Galilee, injuring two people.

The Israeli ambulance service, Magen David Adom, reported that one person sustained moderate injuries while the other suffered minor injuries in the drone explosion.

The Israeli army issued a brief statement, noting, "Following alerts activated in the Western Galilee, a drone was detected coming from Lebanon that fell in the Bar-Lev industrial area. An investigation into the incident is underway."

1320 GMT — Death toll rises to at least 9 in Israeli air strike on UN-run school in Gaza City

At least nine people were killed in an Israeli air strike on a UN-run school sheltering displaced civilians west of Gaza City, a medical source said.

Twenty other people were injured in the attack that targeted Asma School, run by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in the Shati refugee camp, the source added.

1316 GMT — South Africa to present new evidence in genocide case against Israel

South Africa is set to submit a detailed memorial against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Monday, aiming to substantiate its case that Israel is committing genocide in Palestine, diplomatic sources confirmed to Anadolu on Sunday.

A South African diplomatic source told Anadolu, requesting anonymity, that the memorial will be filed on Monday.

South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola told the Daily Maverick news website that the memorial contains more evidence, in “forensic detail,” to show that “this is not just a plausible case of genocide, but indeed it is genocide.”

1330 GMT — UN chief 'shocked by harrowing levels of death, injury and destruction' in north Gaza

UN chief Antonio Guterres has said he was "shocked by harrowing levels of death, injury and destruction" in north Gaza, where Israeli forces are carrying out brutal attacks.

"The plight of Palestinian civilians trapped in North Gaza is unbearable," Guterres's spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

"The Secretary-General is shocked by the harrowing levels of death, injury and destruction in the north, with civilians trapped under rubble, the sick and wounded going without life-saving health care, and families lacking food and shelter."

The spokesman said that according to Gaza's health ministry, hundreds of people have been killed in recent weeks and more than 60,000 others were forced to flee.

1257 GMT — Israeli strikes on Gaza kill 22, officials say

Israeli strikes on northern Gaza have killed at least 22 people, mostly women and children, Palestinian officials said, as the Israeli offensive in the hard-hit and isolated north entered a third week and aid groups described a humanitarian catastrophe.

1255 GMT — Lebanon says 8 killed in Israel strike near coastal city of Sidon

Lebanon's health ministry said at least eight people were killed and 25 others wounded in an Israeli strike near the southern city of Sidon, where an AFP correspondent said a building was targeted.

The strike hit a densely-populated area in a Sidon suburb that saw an influx of families displaced from areas further south.

It was the first strike there since the Israel-Hezbollah war erupted last month.