China will take "countermeasures" to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, the government has said, lambasting a $2 billion arms sale package by the United States to Taiwan.

On Friday, the Pentagon said the United States had approved a potential $2 billion arms sale package to Taiwan, including the delivery for the first time to the island of an advanced air defence missile system battle-tested in Ukraine.

In a statement on Saturday, China's Foreign Ministry said it strongly condemns and firmly opposes the sales and has lodged "solemn representations" with the United States.

China urges the United States to immediately stop arming Taiwan and stop its dangerous moves that undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, it added.

"China will take resolute countermeasures and take all measures necessary to firmly defend national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity," the ministry said, without elaborating.