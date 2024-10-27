On Saturday Israel launched air strikes on Iran targeting what it described as "military targets."

The United States was notified by Israel ahead of its strikes on targets in Iran but was not involved in the operation, a US official told Reuters news agency.

But reports emerging from Israeli media indicate that the US positioned a fleet of fighter jets on standby to rescue Israeli pilots if Tel Aviv's Saturday attack on Iran had gone badly,

"Israel and the US coordinated a plan to ensure the safe extraction of pilots should the operation have not succeeded," said Israeli Army Radio on Sunday.

The report stressed that while the US did not take part in the attack itself, a fleet from the US Central Command (AFCENT) was prepared to intervene if necessary.

"The Americans' advanced capabilities in the region would allow them to carry out a rescue operation," the report stated.

Despite this readiness for potential US intervention, the Israeli Air Force had already devised an "independent plan for pilot rescue without relying on American support,” it added.

Israel on Saturday said it had carried out a four-hour assault on Iran, with Tehran stating that it had successfully repelled “attempts by the Zionist entity to attack some points in Tehran and across the country.”

This attack followed Iran's launch of over 180 missiles at Israel on October 1, which Tehran described as “retaliation” for the assassinations of top leaders of Palestinian resistance group Hamas and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

A top official in Tehran said that the United States played a role in Saturday’s Israeli strikes on Iran,

“The Americans participated in the attack,” Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a televised interview on Sunday.