An Israeli journalist took part in detonating a civilian structure in southern Lebanon as the Israeli army intensified its air and ground assaults on the country, as shown in a video recently broadcast.

Footage aired by Israeli Channel 12 showed news presenter Danny Kushmaro wearing a bulletproof vest and helmet while being instructed by a soldier on how to detonate an explosive device.

The video shows him listening to a soldier, who claimed that a nearby grey building was used to fire rockets into northern Israel.

After counting down from four, the Israeli journalist then presses the detonator button and the building goes down in a cloud of smoke.

The detonation of the building was recorded by the Israeli army from the air, and the video was shared with Israeli Channel 12.