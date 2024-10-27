WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli journalist helps soldiers detonate explosives in Lebanese building
Video aired by Israeli Channel 12 shows an Israeli journalist participating in the detonation of a building in Lebanon alongside Israeli forces, raising ethical concerns over journalistic objectivity in conflict.
Israeli journalist helps soldiers detonate explosives in Lebanese building
Israeli journalist's involvement in a detonation raises ethical questions. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
October 27, 2024

An Israeli journalist took part in detonating a civilian structure in southern Lebanon as the Israeli army intensified its air and ground assaults on the country, as shown in a video recently broadcast.

Footage aired by Israeli Channel 12 showed news presenter Danny Kushmaro wearing a bulletproof vest and helmet while being instructed by a soldier on how to detonate an explosive device.

The video shows him listening to a soldier, who claimed that a nearby grey building was used to fire rockets into northern Israel.

After counting down from four, the Israeli journalist then presses the detonator button and the building goes down in a cloud of smoke.

The detonation of the building was recorded by the Israeli army from the air, and the video was shared with Israeli Channel 12.

RelatedIsraeli air strikes kill several journalists in Lebanon
RECOMMENDED

No details released yet

No details were provided on when or where the incident occurred, other than it took place in Southern Lebanon, where Israel recently launched a ground incursion.

Under codes of ethics, journalists are supposed to be objective observers in matters of war, not taking sides or participating in a conflict.

Israel launched a massive air offensive on Lebanon last month in an escalation from year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of Israel’s brutal war on Gaza.

More than 2,650 people have been killed and over 12,300 others injured in Israeli attacks since last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel expanded the conflict this year by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.

RelatedLebanon 'needs $250M per month' to aid those displaced by Israel
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks
Massive Instagram data breach exposes personal info of over 17M users: Reports
Israel on high alert for possibility of US military action against Iran, sources say
Bangladesh seeks to join international force in Gaza
Myanmar votes in second phase of military-run election
Trump orders commanders to draw up Greenland invasion plan: Report
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'