Real Madrid and the Spanish league have condemned racist insults against Lamine Yamal during Saturday's “El Clasico,” and Madrid said it was working to identify those who abused the Barcelona forward.

Madrid said on Sunday it “has opened an investigation in order to locate and identify the perpetrators of these deplorable and despicable insults so that the appropriate disciplinary and judicial measures can be taken.”

The league said it was going to formally denounce the “intolerable racist” insults and gestures against Barcelona players at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

The league said it “strongly condemns these events” and “remains firm in its commitment to eradicate any type of racist behaviour and hatred inside and outside stadiums. There is no place for this scourge in sport.”

The reaction came after videos on social media showed the alleged insults against Yamal after he scored Barcelona's third goal in its 4-0 rout of Madrid.

Condemning the racism