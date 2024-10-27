WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel's Gallant calls for 'painful concessions' to return Gaza hostages
Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said that military force alone cannot resolve the Israel's Gaza war and urged concessions to secure the captives' release.
Israel's Gallant calls for 'painful concessions' to return Gaza hostages
The situation in Gaza presents unprecedented challenges for Israeli authorities, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant says. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 27, 2024

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has called for “painful concessions” to release hostages held in Gaza.

“Not every objective can be achieved through military means alone; force is not the answer to everything,” Gallant said at a memorial day held for those killed in a Hamas attack last year.

“When it comes to fulfilling our ethical duty of bringing hostages home, painful concessions will be required,” he added.

The defence minister acknowledged that Israel's ongoing Gaza war was “complex and unprecedented in its challenges.”

“This year, we struck our enemy and created a new security reality around us, but the costs have been very high,” he said, claiming that Israel has achieved “unprecedented victories” on all fronts.

“In the south, Hamas no longer operates as a military entity. In the north, Hezbollah continues to suffer a series of blows, with its leadership structure shattered, most of its missile power destroyed, and its forces pushed back from the border.”

Gallant's statements came as Israeli negotiators are set to resume negotiations in Qatar for a potential prisoner exchange deal with Hamas.

RelatedIsraeli leaders sound alarm over Netanyahu’s plans to replace Gallant
RECOMMENDED

Mediation efforts

Israel estimates that some 101 captives are still held by the Hamas group in Gaza, some of whom are believed to have been already killed by Israeli ongoing and indiscriminate air strikes across the tiny enclave.

Mediation efforts led by Qatar, Egypt and the US to reach a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement between Israel and Hamas have failed over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s refusal to end the war.

The Israeli army has continued a devastating offensive on Gaza, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire.

Nearly 43,000 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 100,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the territory’s entire population amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.

Related'Progress' in prisoner swap deal with Hamas: Israel's Gallant
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks
Massive Instagram data breach exposes personal info of over 17M users: Reports
Israel on high alert for possibility of US military action against Iran, sources say
Bangladesh seeks to join international force in Gaza
Myanmar votes in second phase of military-run election
Trump orders commanders to draw up Greenland invasion plan: Report
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'