Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has called for “painful concessions” to release hostages held in Gaza.

“Not every objective can be achieved through military means alone; force is not the answer to everything,” Gallant said at a memorial day held for those killed in a Hamas attack last year.

“When it comes to fulfilling our ethical duty of bringing hostages home, painful concessions will be required,” he added.

The defence minister acknowledged that Israel's ongoing Gaza war was “complex and unprecedented in its challenges.”

“This year, we struck our enemy and created a new security reality around us, but the costs have been very high,” he said, claiming that Israel has achieved “unprecedented victories” on all fronts.

“In the south, Hamas no longer operates as a military entity. In the north, Hezbollah continues to suffer a series of blows, with its leadership structure shattered, most of its missile power destroyed, and its forces pushed back from the border.”

Gallant's statements came as Israeli negotiators are set to resume negotiations in Qatar for a potential prisoner exchange deal with Hamas.