Witness accounts and evidence have been added to Türkiye's investigation into the killing of Turkish-American anti-war activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, who was shot last month by Israeli forces during a peaceful demonstration in the occupied West Bank.

Türkiye's Terror Crimes Investigation Bureau, classifying the incident as a "crime against humanity," has filed charges of "premeditated murder" against those involved in the shooting.

Eyewitness statements, photos, video footage, and an autopsy report from Palestinian judicial authorities have been included in the case file alongside a separate autopsy conducted in Türkiye.

The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office is currently reviewing these materials as it seeks to identify those responsible for ordering and executing Eygi's shooting.

According to the investigation, the events unfolded during a peaceful demonstration and march in Beita, located in the Nablus district of the occupied West Bank.

After Friday prayers, Israeli soldiers reportedly threw tear gas into the crowd without provocation and occupied a Palestinian citizen's house nearby. Shortly after, Eygi was struck by gunfire from Israeli soldiers stationed on the rooftop, resulting in fatal injuries.

'Directly targeted with intent to kill'

Witness Alex Edward Harrison Chabbott, an American citizen, said Israeli soldiers fired tear gas as soon as the march began, forcing protesters to seek cover. He recounted hearing two gunshots in the chaos, with the second hitting Eygi.

Chabbott said she was "directly targeted with intent to kill."

British activist Dominic Robin Sedol recounted a similar statement, saying soldiers approached at 1pm local time and began firing tear gas.

Sedol said they were hiding among olive trees, away from the main protest area, when he heard the gunshots. Then he saw Eygi on the ground. Israeli soldiers fired with "the intent to kill Ayse directly," he said.