Former Bolivian president Evo Morales said gunmen fired a hail of bullets at his car on Sunday and he blamed the current president for the attack.

Morales said his driver was wounded as assailants with their faces covered shot at him as he rode to do a radio interview in the city of Cochabamba.

"The car in which I arrived has 14 bullet holes," said Morales, adding: "This was planned. The idea was to kill Evo."

The radio station that hosted the interview, Kawsachun Coca, released a video that it said was of the bullet-ridden pickup truck that Morales had been in.

The windshield had three bullet holes and the driver had blood on his head.

Morales blamed President Luis Arce, a former ally and cabinet minister of his with whom he has fallen out.

"Lucho has destroyed Bolivia and now he wants to eliminate our process by killing Evo," Morales, using the president's nickname, said of his own attempt to regain the presidency.

Morales added, "Fortunately, my life was spared."

Complaint

Later he filed a complaint with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, based in Costa Rica, formally accusing "government agents" of trying to assassinate him, Morales said on X.

The deputy minister of security, Roberto Rios, said the government will probe the attack.

But he said it might have been staged by the Morales camp — what he called "a self-attack."