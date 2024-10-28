Monday, October 28, 2024

1942 GMT — The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has condemned the Israeli parliament's approval of a bill banning its activities in Israel and occupied East Jerusalem, calling the move "outrageous".

"It's outrageous that a member state of the United Nations is working to dismantle a UN agency which also happens to be the largest responder in the humanitarian operation in Gaza," Juliette Touma, spokesperson for UNRWA, told AFP.

The media adviser to the agency, Adnan Abu Hasna, said that Israel's decision to ban the organisation's operation inside the country will mean the collapse of the humanitarian process as a whole.

Hasna described the decision as an "unprecedented" escalation while speaking to Qatar's Al Jazeera Mubasher TV.

1935 GMT — Russia urges Israel to halt provocative actions in Middle East

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya has urged Israel to halt its provocative actions in the Middle East as he spoke at the UNSC meeting that Iran asked for.

Earlier today, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow hopes the UN Security Council can help calm the situation in the Middle East following recent Israeli strikes on Iran over the weekend.

Israel launched three waves of airstrikes against military targets in the Iranian capital Tehran and western Iran early Saturday.

Iran’s armed forces said that while most missiles were intercepted by air defence systems, some caused "limited damage,” resulting in the deaths of five people, including four soldiers.

1843 GMT — Israel strike on Lebanon-Syria crossing hampers key escape route

The flow of displaced families crossing from Lebanon into Syria via a secondary crossing has slowed to a trickle after an Israeli strike there last week, a local official told AFP.

The land crossing on Lebanon's northeastern border, known as Jousieh on the Syrian side, connects to Qusayr in Syria's Homs province.

It was put out of service last Friday when the Israeli strike created a large crater that blocked vehicle traffic.

The raid came after the main land border with Syria, known as Masnaa on the Lebanese side and which lies between Beirut and Damascus, was forced to close by an Israel strike on October 4.

1811 GMT — 'This war should end': Biden

US President Joe Biden said that Israel's war on besieged Gaza "should end" as the Palestinian death toll in the densely populated tiny enclave has topped 43,000.

"We need a ceasefire. This war should end," the president said in brief remarks before reporters after he cast his early ballot in the 2024 presidential race in his home state of Delaware.

He said he would hold a call to "follow up" on cease-fire efforts after leaving the polling station in the city of New Castle.

1703 GMT — International forum urges ceasefires in Gaza, Lebanon

A forum representing countries including the European Union member states, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Türkiye called for an "immediate ceasefire" in Gaza and Lebanon.

The Union for the Mediterranean also urged Israel to cease unilateral measures undermining a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as the Gaza war spills over across the Middle East.

In a press conference after their meeting in Barcelona, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called for a political solution to the crisis that "every day drives more people to despair and sows the seeds of hatred that will wipe out entire generations".

1652 GMT — Death toll from Israeli attacks in Lebanon climbs to 2,710

The death toll from Israeli attacks in Lebanon has risen to 2,710, with 12,592 others injured since October 2023, Lebanon's Health Ministry reported.

Sunday's toll was 38 deaths and 124 injuries.

1644 GMT — Ship comes under attack in Bab el-Mandeb Strait off Red Sea

A ship travelling through the narrow Bab el-Mandeb Strait off the Red Sea came under attack in an assault likely carried out by Yemen's Houthis, authorities said.

The attack probably marks the end of an 18-day lull in reported assaults attributed to the Houthis, who have been attacking ships travelling through the Red Sea corridor for nearly a year now over the Israeli brutal war on Gaza.

1640 GMT — South Africa files 'evidence of genocide' by Israel with ICJ: presidency

South Africa has filed "evidence" of a "genocide" committed by Israel in Gaza with the International Court of Justice, the office of President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a statement.

The document "contains evidence which shows how the government of Israel has violated the genocide convention by promoting the destruction of Palestinians living in Gaza", the presidency said amid claims that Israel has denied.

1630 GMT — Mossad chief back from Doha talks, will try to advance Gaza deal: Israel

Israel said the head of the Mossad spy agency had returned from talks in Doha with his CIA counterpart and the Qatari premier, where they discussed a new "framework" for a Gaza prisoner swap deal.

"During the meeting, the parties discussed a new unified framework that combines previous proposals and also takes into account key issues and recent developments in the region", the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement. "In the coming days, discussions will continue between the mediators and Hamas to assess the feasibility of talks and to further efforts to promote a deal."

1445 GMT — Conference on Middle East to be organised in Geneva in coming months

Swiss President Viola Amherd said a conference on the Middle East conflict will be organised in Geneva in the coming months.

"The UN has given Switzerland a mandate to organize a conference in Geneva with the UN high representatives regarding the Middle East conflict. This conference will be organised in the coming months," Amherd said in response to Anadolu's question.

Her remarks came during a press briefing held in Bern for the representatives of the foreign press.

1430 GMT — Israeli troops facing tough resistance in Lebanon, northern Gaza

Hezbollah has said its fighters targeted Israeli soldiers in south Lebanon.

Hezbollah fighters targeted "an Israeli enemy troop gathering" near Wazzani village "with a rocket salvo", the Lebanese group said in a statement, after the earlier statement of carrying out four attacks with rockets and artillery on Israeli troops at Fatima's Gate, a shuttered border crossing at the nearby Lebanese village of Kfar Kila.

Hezbollah also stated that it ambushed Israeli troops near a village on the Lebanon border and fired rockets at a naval base near Israel's Haifa.

In northern Gaza, Hamas announced on its official Telegram Channel that it destroyed an Israeli Merkava tank with an explosive in the Jabalia refugee camp. Hamas also announced earlier that its fighters clashed with Israeli troops in eastern Jabalia and attacked a group of soldiers with a TBG missile.

1403 GMT — Israeli warplanes launch new air strikes on Lebanon’s Tyre

Israeli warplanes launched a new wave of air strikes on Tyre in southern Lebanon, shortly after immediate evacuation orders for residents in the area.

Lebanon’s state news agency NNA said an air strike targeted a residential apartment in Afran Al-Bahr neighbourhood in the city and another hit Bafliyeh town during a funeral procession there.

Air strikes were also reported in Burghliyeh and Jabal al-Botm, causing heavy material damage.

1355 GMT — Lebanon warns of internal strife due to Israeli onslaught

Lebanon warned of internal strife due to Israel's ongoing air and ground attacks on the country.

"What worries us most today in Lebanon is the internal strife, as a result of the expansion of friction between the displaced Lebanese and residents of the areas to where they were displaced due to the Israeli war," Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib said in a speech at the 9th Union for Mediterranean Regional Forum in Barcelona, Spain.

He said most of the areas that have not been hit by Israeli attacks “have become a refuge and shelter for 1.4 million displaced people.”

"One out of four Lebanese residents has become homeless, and some of them sleep on the ground on the sides of roads and sidewalks,” he added.

The top diplomat warned that the situation “could blow up” if the Israeli assaults have not halted immediately.

1215 GMT —Israel strikes Lebanon's Tyre: state media

Lebanese official media said Israel struck Tyre after the military issued an evacuation call for swathes of the ancient coastal city, already hit earlier in the day.

"Enemy aircraft launched their first strike after the Israeli warning for the city of Tyre and targeted a residential apartment," the National News Agency said, subsequently reporting "a series of strikes" on the city.

1200 GMT — Gaza death toll tops 43,000 as Israel kills 96 more Palestinians