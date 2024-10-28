Japan's ruling coalition has suffered a historic setback, losing its parliamentary majority for the first time since 2009.

Snap elections were held 26 days after the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition partner Komeito elected Shigeru Ishiba as Japan's 102nd prime minister, according to Tokyo-based Kyodo News.

The latest results reported by public broadcaster NHK showed a dramatic realignment of Japanese politics.

The LDP and Komeito won a combined 215 seats, or 191 and 24 seats respectively, well short of the 233 needed for a majority in the 465-seat lower house.

The main opposition, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ) made significant gains with 148 seats.

The Japan Innovation Party emerged as the third-largest party with 38 seats, followed by the Democratic Party for the People with 28 seats. Smaller parties including Reiwa Shinsengumi, with nine seats, the Japanese Communist Party, with eight seats and others divided the remaining seats, with independents claiming 12.

Notably, Reiwa Shinsengumi has maintained a pro-Palestine stance in and outside parliament.

The outcome marked a notable shift in Japanese politics, ending the LDP's unbroken dominance in parliament since 2009.