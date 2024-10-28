Lithuania's centre-left opposition is set to win Sunday's parliamentary election, preliminary results showed, after a campaign dominated by concerns about the cost of living and social inequality.

The Social Democratic Party came first with 50 seats in the 141-seat parliament and is now hoping to build a coalition.

Social Democrat leader Vilija Blinkeviciute expressed gratitude as the results were announced.

"The results of the elections showed that the people of Lithuania want change, they need a completely different government," she said.

Any power shift is expected to leave intact the NATO and EU members' strong support for Ukraine amid security concerns about neighbouring Russia.

According to the Germany-based Kiel Institute, Lithuania ranks among the top three countries globally in terms of aid for Ukraine in relation to the size of its economy, at 1.64 percent.

Lithuania is also among the top NATO spenders, allocating 3.2 percent of its GDP to defence this year, well above the NATO target of two percent.

The Social Democratic Party, which last led the government from 2012 to 2016, eyes a three-party coalition with the Democratic Union "In the Name of Lithuania" and the Lithuanian Popular Peasants' Union.

If they succeed, Blinkeviciute is expected to leave her role as a European Parliament member to lead the government.

Social Democrat voter Tomas Valiunas, 18, told AFP that Blinkeviciute as prime minister "won't be ideal, but also not tragic".