The COP16 biodiversity summit in Cali, Colombia, enters its second week Monday to assess, and ramp up, progress towards achieving 23 targets agreed in Canada two years ago to halt and reverse nature destruction by 2030.

The science in numbers:

2/3 of oceans degraded

Three-quarters of Earth's surface has already been significantly altered and two-thirds of oceans degraded, according to the IPBES intergovernmental science and policy body on biodiversity.

Globally, over a third of inland wetlands declined from 1970 to 2015 — a rate three times that of forest loss.

"Land degradation is undermining the well-being of at least 3.2 billion people," according to the IPBES's latest report.

But it highlights that not all is lost, and the benefits of restoration would be 10 times higher than the costs.

One of the 23 targets of the so-called Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework is for 30 percent of degraded land, inland water, marine and coastal ecosystems to be under "effective restoration" by 2030.

A million species threatened

Over a quarter of plants and animals assessed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of threatened species risk extinction.

According to the IPBES, about a million species are at risk.

Pollinators, essential to the reproduction of plants and three-quarters of crops that feed humanity, are at the forefront, dying off fast.

Corals — on which the food and labour of some 850 million people depend — are another striking example.

These animals, whose reefs provide feeding and spawning grounds for a multitude of creatures, could all but disappear in a world 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than pre-industrial levels.

This is the upper limit of average planet warming the world is seeking not to exceed under the 2015 Paris Agreement on curbing Earth-warming greenhouse gases.