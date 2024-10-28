It is a super week for Psephologists, experts who study elections and explain what's happening. Elections or election results are on screens in Japan, Uzbekistan, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Georgia and Uruguay.

The elections came in a bunch this year, and global affairs like Israel's war on Gaza, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and great power rivalry have dominated the discourse apart from local politics.

Japan and Gaza

In Japan, the ruling coalition has suffered a historic setback, losing its parliamentary majority for the first time since 2009, but at least two pro-Palestine lawmakers have returned to parliament after snap elections in Japan.

Akiko Oishi and Mari Kushibuchi, who represent the Reiwa Shinsengumi party, won the elections. The duo had become vocal in seeking an end to the war on Gaza.

Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan voted in a parliamentary election on Sunday, in the absence of opposition parties, is certain to produce a legislature loyal to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev despite constitutional reforms bringing some procedural changes.

Uzbekistan has close economic ties with Russia, and millions of Uzbek migrant labourers work there. But Tashkent has remained neutral in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and has said it abides by Western sanctions against Moscow.

Bulgaria's EU dream

Bulgaria's centre-right GERB party won a parliamentary election on Sunday, preliminary results showed, but it will have to seek a coalition partner to form a government.

According to preliminary results from the state election commission based on a partial vote count, GERB won 26.08 percent of the votes.

Bulgarian plans to join the Eurozone have already been pushed back twice because of missed inflation targets. Accession is currently slated for January 25, 2025 and is likely to influence the voters.

Lithuania and Ukraine

Lithuania's centre-left opposition is set to win the parliamentary election, preliminary results showed, after a campaign dominated by concerns about the cost of living, social inequality and concerns about Ukraine war.